Spare a thought for poor Tony who just got owned into next year

Latest in a series so frequent it’s virtually a daily occurrence, comeback of the day was a clear winner.

It’s a Facebook one-two that has just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘MurderedByWords’ for reasons that will become rapidly apparent.

Ooof.

Whoever came up with that reply must have been really buzzing.

‘Man … that fkd him with someone else’s dildo from across the whole internet, I am impressed.’

jayleia ‘If you see a “piece of plastic” as a rival and not an ally, you’re the problem.’

edingerc ‘Tony’s baloney can’t compete with 300g of extra spicy pepperoni.’

AgnesButtcrack

And finally, this.

‘It doesn’t pound, it vibrates; and it isn’t plastic, it’s silicone. Hope that helps clarify!’

Benevolent_Grouch

