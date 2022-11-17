A joke review was made even funnier by the people who thought it was real

Pics

Someone named u/pariswonder0121 has shared this golden oldie on Reddit’s r/amazonreviews forum.

It concerns the Hutzler 571 Banana Slicer and is a beautiful piece of comedy trolling by the couple involved.

Here’s a proper look at those photos.

If you’re doubting that it’s real, you can see the original here, where – at the time of writing – 2,087 people have found it helpful.

Emily S was one hundred per cent joking, and fair play to her for backing it up with photo evidence, but not everybody got the joke.

Nothing worse than a banana which bends the wrong way.

NotYourToy

I love how gutted she looks. This has ruined her whole day.

panadoldrums

She’s giving proper tabloid compo face, like when they publish a story on how someone’s fries had two less than last time and he was refused a full refund plus compensation.

ToastedCrumpet

Those damn left handed bananas.

satansayssurfsup

u/Asaneth appreciated it

That’s hilarious! I would love to have parents cool enough to think up and post something like this.

There’s obviously something about this particular gadget that inspires ridicule. We can’t think what it might be.

Anyway – here are a few more funny reviews for the Hutzler 571.

WOW!!!! Get this if you’ve ever been frustrated by the chore of slicing bananas!

Wow. What can I say about the Hutzler 571 Banana Slicer…. Well, first of all, it saves me a boatload of time in the morning. I work at a food processing plant and my job is to cut bananas for snack pack type containers. All of my coworkers have lost their jobs due to automation and robots taking over, however since I have been there the longest, they offered me a position alongside the robots……… I couldn’t keep up. I would frequently get ridiculed by the robots for cutting slow and uneven slices……well not anymore! Ever since getting the Pulitzer 571 I have been earning my keep! My banana slices are even, crisp, and the whole tool itself just inspires confidence!

Tanner Thompson

A kitchen essential

Totes amazeballs. I don’t know how I lived without it. It also doubles as a handy ladder for a Barbie/ Action man. Fabulous!

Fray Bentos

Evolution at its finest

The greatest invention since sliced bread. I used to peel and eat my banana like a savage, but since this purchase I have evolved from the primordial soup that spawned me and claimed my place amongst the upper echelons of society.

Frank Fama

