This Republican Senate candidate’s speech about vampires is 2 minutes and 18 seconds of WTF

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 17th, 2022

Republican Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, has been on something of a bumpy path to potential election, with bumps largely of his own making.

His son, Christian, called out Walker Snr for his treatment of the family, accusing him of having other – secret – children.

Walker also tried to imply he had had a role in law enforcement, flashing a badge during a debate as proof, which then turned out to be an honorary badge from his local police, with the candidate never having had any such role.

Despite that, the race between himself and Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock has been so close, they’re likely to face a runoff election, and the fresh campaigning is already underway.

Walker chose to use his platform to share this – whatever it is.

The other night, I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Street Night or some kinds of night, but it was about vampires.

I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But I’m going to tell you something that I found out – a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that?

I never knew that, so I don’t want to be a vampire anymore – I want to be a werewolf.”

from Charlie Day GIFs via Gfycat

While the speech was funny-peculiar, the reactions were funny-ha-ha.

Someone pointed out that things could be even weirder than they seem.

But – can a minions kill a werewolf?

