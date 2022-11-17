This Republican Senate candidate’s speech about vampires is 2 minutes and 18 seconds of WTF

Politics

Republican Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, has been on something of a bumpy path to potential election, with bumps largely of his own making.

His son, Christian, called out Walker Snr for his treatment of the family, accusing him of having other – secret – children.

Reminder that Christian Walker, Herschel Walker’s son has some unflattering things to say about his father’s character. (This isn’t parody.) pic.twitter.com/PhOYQ1NQ7s — Dan 🇺🇸 (@HStarshot) November 11, 2022

Walker also tried to imply he had had a role in law enforcement, flashing a badge during a debate as proof, which then turned out to be an honorary badge from his local police, with the candidate never having had any such role.

Despite that, the race between himself and Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock has been so close, they’re likely to face a runoff election, and the fresh campaigning is already underway.

Walker chose to use his platform to share this – whatever it is.

"I don't know if you know, vampires are cool people, are they not?" — Herschel Walker's speeches are somehow even less coherent than his TV appearances. Like, what it this. pic.twitter.com/nl0UmtKa26 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2022

The other night, I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Street Night or some kinds of night, but it was about vampires. I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But I’m going to tell you something that I found out – a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that, so I don’t want to be a vampire anymore – I want to be a werewolf.”

from Charlie Day GIFs via Gfycat

While the speech was funny-peculiar, the reactions were funny-ha-ha.

1.

Herschel out here locking down the undead vote pic.twitter.com/Ke4Bda4EcB — Grant Faulkner 🇺🇦 (@GrrrantFaulkner) November 16, 2022

2.

Yes, this is completely unhinged, but show me another candidate talking about the issues I care about (the 2011 remake of Fright Night). pic.twitter.com/R1iAUU1euV — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 16, 2022

3.

4.

He does NOT belong in the Senate but if they let Herschel Walker yammer and blather about vampires and werewolves and monsters for an hour each week I'd watch. https://t.co/AJPR2Wbu5L — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 16, 2022

5.

Don’t vote for anyone who calls FRIGHT NIGHT a “stupid movie.”pic.twitter.com/gUBv6RCK2E — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) November 16, 2022

6.

If I'm the Walker campaign, my closing message would just be the candidate doing a series of film reviews. https://t.co/zpLvLh4Jup — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 16, 2022

7.

A lot of people are going to make fun of this but I personally think more politicians should have the courage to go on the record and say if they believe werewolves can kill vampires or not. pic.twitter.com/3mn0nl9Sub — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) November 16, 2022

8.

This is a real video from Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s speech pic.twitter.com/AjVXrc0L14 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2022

9.

taking two minutes of everyone's time to poorly describe a movie you didn't like is the most I've related to Herschel Walker https://t.co/rxoRL24fLQ — The Night Senator Meow Saved Christmas (@SenatorMeow) November 16, 2022

10.

Herschel Walker makes an impassioned plea for concussion research and treatment pic.twitter.com/WXY4W0UWKV — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) November 16, 2022

11.

I mean … ??? Surely this is the most extended discussion of vampires ever in a US Senate race. https://t.co/5DOssBe5d0 — Thad Ogburn (@thadogburn) November 16, 2022

12.

It’s hard to believe this is real… https://t.co/Mbfmvf9iTP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 16, 2022

13.

This is incredible. 😂 You have to admire any politician in a tight runoff election who decides that giving a 3-minute recap of "Fright Night" is the slam dunk messaging they need. https://t.co/RRZRiY72Lt — Adam Tierney (@adamctierney) November 16, 2022

14.

The Warnock campaign should just run this entire clip as their closing ad. https://t.co/pjMIjPVtTl — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 16, 2022

15.

You're required to watch the entire two minutes, no stopping. https://t.co/IxxUpN1C1R — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) November 16, 2022

Someone pointed out that things could be even weirder than they seem.

There’s a non-zero chance the movie Herschel Walker is trying to describe is Despicable Me https://t.co/voFbiM4z3t — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) November 16, 2022

But – can a minions kill a werewolf?

