Entertainment

Elon Musk already wants to hand over the Twitter reins – 13 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 17th, 2022

There’s no doubt that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has done wonders for the social media app, but the social media app it’s done wonders for just happens to be Mastodon.

As tweeters say their goodbyes in anticipation of the site’s imminent collapse, a comment from Musk threw them a bone.

There was a mixture of hopefulness and utter scorn, which is fairly on brand.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Finally …

They’re going to need them.

READ MORE

Everyone’s schooling Elon Musk on Twitter but this is surely the most satisfying yet

Source Reuters Image Screengrab