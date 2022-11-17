Elon Musk already wants to hand over the Twitter reins – 13 favourite reactions

Entertainment

There’s no doubt that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has done wonders for the social media app, but the social media app it’s done wonders for just happens to be Mastodon.

Over 1 million people have joined Mastodon since October 27. Between that and those who returned to their old accounts, the number of active users has risen to over 1.6 million today, which, for context, is over 3 times what it was just about two weeks ago! — Mastodon (@joinmastodon) November 12, 2022

As tweeters say their goodbyes in anticipation of the site’s imminent collapse, a comment from Musk threw them a bone.

Elon Musk says he expects to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hopes to complete an organizational restructuring this week https://t.co/5rVSvpK6cK pic.twitter.com/6H1BDxADmm — Reuters (@Reuters) November 16, 2022

There was a mixture of hopefulness and utter scorn, which is fairly on brand.

Glimmer of hope here for my theory that he'll get bored and fuck off, leaving this place worse than it was before but still largely useable. https://t.co/qa4dKLdXbA — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 16, 2022

Town Square heckler vows to spend more time shouting in his mother's basement https://t.co/3UCIJAuMN5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 16, 2022

He's gonna sell isn't he https://t.co/IbajpGUElp — Aleph, The Black Ram (@A_Skoteinos) November 16, 2022

Attention to anyone who had money on "Got bored and handed it to someone else": https://t.co/qxfOuyeRmj — Cap'n Peanut B. Crunch! 🥜🥜100% Ver1fied (Really) (@Peanut_Crunch) November 16, 2022

So he's going to gut it, then cut and run. Nice. https://t.co/pcKMwC8uIv — Finance Cassandra (@Frances_Coppola) November 16, 2022

"Complete demolition of staffing leaving a tattered husk of a once-functional team" is technically a kind of restructuring, right? https://t.co/z2SCoIu4eh — Totally Vėrified Gent (@thesnarkygent) November 16, 2022

Go!! Just go! Find literally anyone else! I will accept any alternative! Throw a dart at a phone book! Consult the flight of some sparrows! Shave an orangutan! I don't care! Just go! https://t.co/GXsCl7Tibi — Daniel Summers, MD (self-parody) (@WFKARS) November 16, 2022

at this time I would like to give all my comrades a very hearty "we did it team" https://t.co/cezNxMbdOB — Keelin🍑 (@SailorHannibal) November 16, 2022

Shit bro, at least when I buy a game I only play for 20 hours I don't destroy whole communities. https://t.co/fQZFWgJMET — Xeans Icemane 🏳️‍⚧️ 💛🤍💜🖤 (@Xeans) November 16, 2022

I also plan to tweet less. eventually. A thread (1/18,372) https://t.co/uwfz8zI38l — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) November 16, 2022

I would've simply not purchased a money losing site for $44 billion but I'm built different. https://t.co/3r6bZT2nR6 — Kewpie Patootie (@SpreadableEggs) November 16, 2022

It's nice to think this is because of how annoying we all were but I think it's equally likely he just can't handle the minimal amount of workhttps://t.co/SXOAFomV7j — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 16, 2022

Finally …

thoughts and prayers to whoever comes in as CEO and has to clean up his mess https://t.co/fxmwb82liz — paul is you (@unbrokenshield9) November 16, 2022

They’re going to need them.

