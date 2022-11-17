People are hilariously outraged at this TikToker’s crimes against a chocolate orange

Entertainment

New Zealander Jazz Thornton, who is an author, director and mental health activist as well as a popular TikToker, has upset British TikTok with a crime against a Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

Watch what happened.

Sacrilege! Of course, she didn’t grow up with adverts like this.

These TikTok users obviously did, though.

YOU. DID. NOT. JUST. BITE. INTO. IT!!!! 😱😱😱😱😭😭😭😭😭

Loveforjazzx

I could hear so many people chorusing “you whack it on the table”.

Bella and Marge

Someone taking a full bite of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange is one of the most cursed things.

Freya & Loki

😂 😂 Everyone in the comments collectively died in that instant. 😂

Jhangel77

I’m more offended she’s said Terry’s Orange Chocolate. No it’s a Terrys chocolate orange!!! 😂

Gemma Hyland

The best reaction, however, came courtesy of the very funny @shabazsays, and he gave it via a stitch.

“You’re not supposed to eat these unsupervised.”

Jazz got the message. Here’s her apology to the outraged.

That’s more like it. Now, let’s see her eat a KitKat.

