People are hilariously outraged at this TikToker’s crimes against a chocolate orange
New Zealander Jazz Thornton, who is an author, director and mental health activist as well as a popular TikToker, has upset British TikTok with a crime against a Terry’s Chocolate Orange.
Watch what happened.
@notjazzthornton I think I did that very wrong 😂 #british ♬ original sound – Not Jazz
Sacrilege! Of course, she didn’t grow up with adverts like this.
These TikTok users obviously did, though.
YOU. DID. NOT. JUST. BITE. INTO. IT!!!! 😱😱😱😱😭😭😭😭😭
Loveforjazzx
I could hear so many people chorusing “you whack it on the table”.
Bella and Marge
Someone taking a full bite of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange is one of the most cursed things.
Freya & Loki
😂 😂 Everyone in the comments collectively died in that instant. 😂
Jhangel77
I’m more offended she’s said Terry’s Orange Chocolate. No it’s a Terrys chocolate orange!!! 😂
Gemma Hyland
The best reaction, however, came courtesy of the very funny @shabazsays, and he gave it via a stitch.
@shabazsays #duet with @Not Jazz I blame the friend 😂 fuming! #puttaykam #joke #funny #react #reaction #commentary #reactions #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #chocolate #british #candycrush10 #britishvsamerican #ukvsusa #english #terryschocolateorange ♬ original sound – Not Jazz
“You’re not supposed to eat these unsupervised.”
Jazz got the message. Here’s her apology to the outraged.
@notjazzthornton I’ve learnt my lesson. #unitedkingdom #england #scotland #wales #british ♬ original sound – Not Jazz
That’s more like it. Now, let’s see her eat a KitKat.
