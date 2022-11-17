An Australian off-licence has the clearest and most NSFW customer policy you’ll ever see

Pics

There’s a culture of frankness in Australia that’s incredibly refreshing.

Consider, for example, this Halloween message.



Or this Covid sign …



In much the same vein, an Australian bottle shop – that’s an off-licence to the rest of us – has nailed its customer policy with this NSFW notice.

And a closer look, just to soak up the magnificence –

When it was shared by the interestingly named u/WankieTankie on r/funny, u/Medo_the_great nailed this definitely NSFW response,

“SIR! Have you not seen the sign?!” “I HAVE AND IT SAYS NOTHING ABOUT BEING A C*NT!”

As a bonus, here’s Australian senator Jacqui Lambie savaging an anti-vax bill in no uncertain terms.

God bless Australia – and all who sail in her.

