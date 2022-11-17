An Australian off-licence has the clearest and most NSFW customer policy you’ll ever see
There’s a culture of frankness in Australia that’s incredibly refreshing.
Consider, for example, this Halloween message.
Or this Covid sign …
In much the same vein, an Australian bottle shop – that’s an off-licence to the rest of us – has nailed its customer policy with this NSFW notice.
And a closer look, just to soak up the magnificence –
When it was shared by the interestingly named u/WankieTankie on r/funny, u/Medo_the_great nailed this definitely NSFW response,
“SIR! Have you not seen the sign?!”
“I HAVE AND IT SAYS NOTHING ABOUT BEING A C*NT!”
As a bonus, here’s Australian senator Jacqui Lambie savaging an anti-vax bill in no uncertain terms.
@sbsnews_au Senator Jacqui Lambie savages Pauline Hanson's #vaccine discrimination bill, urging the bill's supporters to behave like a 'bloody adult'#Auspol #News ♬ original sound – SBS News
God bless Australia – and all who sail in her.
