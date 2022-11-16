‘What your winter coat says about you’ is hilariously done and totally on the money

Life

Next time you go shopping for a new coat you might want to take a moment or two to watch this before making your all-important choice.

It’s a guide to what your winter coat says about you, by @jazmynjw over on TikTok.

Part 1 is good …

… and part 2 is even better.

Follow #fashiontok #whatthissays ♬ Lobby Music (Original Soundtrack) – Kahoot! @jazmynjw What your #coat says part two. #winterfashion “>@jazmynjw on TikTok here!

Absolute perfection.

And thanks to @Tweet_Dec for highlighting it on Twitter.

What your winter coat says about you. Howling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UI4tzEYbAw — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 16, 2022

Source TikTok @jazmynjw