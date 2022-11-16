‘What your winter coat says about you’ is hilariously done and totally on the money
Next time you go shopping for a new coat you might want to take a moment or two to watch this before making your all-important choice.
It’s a guide to what your winter coat says about you, by @jazmynjw over on TikTok.
Part 1 is good …
@jazmynjw Lmk if I should keep going 👀😂 #whatthissays #winterfashion #coats #greenscreen #tiptok ♬ Lobby Music (Original Soundtrack) – Kahoot!
… and part 2 is even better.
@jazmynjw What your #coat says part two. #winterfashion #fashiontok #whatthissays ♬ Lobby Music (Original Soundtrack) – Kahoot!
Absolute perfection.
And thanks to @Tweet_Dec for highlighting it on Twitter.
What your winter coat says about you. Howling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UI4tzEYbAw
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 16, 2022
Source TikTok @jazmynjw