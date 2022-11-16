Life

‘What your winter coat says about you’ is hilariously done and totally on the money

Poke Staff. Updated November 16th, 2022

Next time you go shopping for a new coat you might want to take a moment or two to watch this before making your all-important choice.

It’s a guide to what your winter coat says about you, by @jazmynjw over on TikTok.

Part 1 is good …

@jazmynjw Lmk if I should keep going 👀😂 #whatthissays #winterfashion #coats #greenscreen #tiptok ♬ Lobby Music (Original Soundtrack) – Kahoot!

… and part 2 is even better.

@jazmynjw What your #coat says part two. #winterfashion #fashiontok #whatthissays ♬ Lobby Music (Original Soundtrack) – Kahoot!

“>@jazmynjw on TikTok here!

Absolute perfection.

And thanks to @Tweet_Dec for highlighting it on Twitter.

Source TikTok @jazmynjw