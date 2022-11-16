This Tinder chat-up was a hilarious masterclass in using 200 words when 3 would do
Tinder exchange of the day goes to this, shared by Redditor kuranchiroll who said: ‘He wants sex, I think.’
And they’re not wrong, you know. A hilarious masterclass in using 200 words when 3 would do.
And here are our favourite just occasionally NSFW things people said about it.
‘This guy needs his wisdom w-nk before he writes another message.’
Solid_Tackle7069
‘I can’t believe I’ve been walking this earth for 24 years and I’ve never come across the term “wisdom w-nk” before today. Many different ones, never “wisdom” w-nk.’
ra_miel
‘I’m always on the lookout for * checks post * challenging sex.’
juxtaposed-penguin
‘And they say romance is dead…’
SobriquetHeart
Last word to the Redditor who posted it.
‘Update: he unmatched me lmfao.’
kuranchiroll
Source Reddit u/kuranchiroll