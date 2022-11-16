This Tinder chat-up was a hilarious masterclass in using 200 words when 3 would do

Pics

Tinder exchange of the day goes to this, shared by Redditor kuranchiroll who said: ‘He wants sex, I think.’

And they’re not wrong, you know. A hilarious masterclass in using 200 words when 3 would do.

And here are our favourite just occasionally NSFW things people said about it.

‘This guy needs his wisdom w-nk before he writes another message.’

Solid_Tackle7069 ‘I can’t believe I’ve been walking this earth for 24 years and I’ve never come across the term “wisdom w-nk” before today. Many different ones, never “wisdom” w-nk.’

ra_miel ‘I’m always on the lookout for * checks post * challenging sex.’

juxtaposed-penguin ‘And they say romance is dead…’

SobriquetHeart

Last word to the Redditor who posted it.

‘Update: he unmatched me lmfao.’

kuranchiroll

Source Reddit u/kuranchiroll