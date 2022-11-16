Either somebody forgot to proofread this juicer ad – or it’s a health & safety nightmare

Pics

Whoever wrote the description of this masticating juicer, shared on r/funny by @Signal_Missing, either didn’t proofread their work or they’re in the pay of a rival company.

Have a look at what they said about it.

We’d probably just buy the one that doesn’t have a 30% juice yield, but won’t hospitalise your kids and then break. Redditors had some thoughts.

So it’ll break easier and makes 30% kid juice.

EthansFreddit

At least it’s easily damaged, can save the kids then.

jokergrin

I know so little about juice and children that I can’t tell which feature set is supposed to be “better.”

SidewaysFancyPrance

Easily damaged and it’ll chew your baby all to shit, but it’ll juice the fuck out of some mangoes.

SharonInfections

I do like my juicers to be a potential threat to children!

Heroh341

Survival of the fittest, Timmy!

Butterbuddah

Finally bringing back some natural selection.

Heliolord

u/WorthMarsupial6101 hit the nail on the head.

Someone’s getting fired in the marketing dept.

READ MORE

Looks like someone forgot to proofread the newspaper…

Source r/funny