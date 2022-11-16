Entertainment

The ‘accidental’ misnaming of Jeremy Hunt just never gets old

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 16th, 2022

It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it is very, very funny. The misnaming of Jeremy Hunt to something far less safe for work simply never gets old, and Sky’s Ali Fortescue is the latest to make everyone’s day by doing it.

These are just a few reactions to her slip-up.

Danny Baker had the answer to the increasingly common problem.

We suspect that after Thursday’s Autumn statement, there’ll be a lot more of those ‘slip-ups’.

