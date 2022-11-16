The ‘accidental’ misnaming of Jeremy Hunt just never gets old

Entertainment

It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it is very, very funny. The misnaming of Jeremy Hunt to something far less safe for work simply never gets old, and Sky’s Ali Fortescue is the latest to make everyone’s day by doing it.

Honoured to have seen a mispronounced Jeremy Hunt in the wild just now 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/leYjLNaEef — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) November 15, 2022

These are just a few reactions to her slip-up.

Visibly thinking so hard "I must not say I must not say I must not say…" Poor sausage. https://t.co/nPhoxQSyPZ — Polly Faber (@Pollylwh) November 15, 2022

There's some words we just prefer saying here in Blightie

duallistic & opiniated.

And funny. https://t.co/ZTqmVnoIM7 — homesoffootball 💙 (@HOMESofFOOTBALL) November 15, 2022

Why would you put the word 'keen' after the name 'Hunt'? Absolutely asking for it. https://t.co/cAFyeEoEEr — Latoyah | Sugar Pink Food (@LatoyahEgerton) November 15, 2022

The moment she realised pic.twitter.com/EUqhe52Utb — Gerold Hightower (@GeroldHightowe4) November 15, 2022

Danny Baker had the answer to the increasingly common problem.

It is, of course, the H in Jeremy Hunt that trips up received English presenters time after time.

Cockneys do not say the H. It's all one word: Jeremyunt. It is not a problem for us.

Therefore teach reporters to talk like Danny Dyer. He would only say it if he meant it. https://t.co/svtixx8Ijq — Danny Baker (@prodnose) November 15, 2022

We suspect that after Thursday’s Autumn statement, there’ll be a lot more of those ‘slip-ups’.

Watching this reminds me of this photo. I’ve saved this photo as I have a feeling I may be re-using it extensively in the next few days. https://t.co/lBfBs61dHR pic.twitter.com/qYxyxGR3P5 — Wokerati (@Wokerati_) November 15, 2022

Image Screengrab, Screengrab