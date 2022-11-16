Social Media

Elon Musk’s SpaceX buys massive advertising package on Elon Musk’s Twitter – 14 out-of-this-world responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 16th, 2022

One of the many problems currently engulfing Twitter is the drop off in advertising revenue since Elon Musk took over.

Musk had a theory about that.

Nothing to do with the shambles surrounding Musk’s flip-flopping verification process, or that he fired so many moderation staff, the incidence of truly unacceptable tweets skyrocketed – obviously.

Speaking of skyrockets …

What a coincidence. Absolutely not just Elon Musk paying himself from a different pot.

People were a little sceptical.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Since Musk loves technology so much, he might appreciate this.

Or not.

Source @WatcherGuru Image Screengrab, redmzoy0 on Pixabay