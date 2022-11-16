Elon Musk’s SpaceX buys massive advertising package on Elon Musk’s Twitter – 14 out-of-this-world responses

Social Media

One of the many problems currently engulfing Twitter is the drop off in advertising revenue since Elon Musk took over.

Musk had a theory about that.

Nothing to do with the shambles surrounding Musk’s flip-flopping verification process, or that he fired so many moderation staff, the incidence of truly unacceptable tweets skyrocketed – obviously.

Speaking of skyrockets …

JUST IN: SpaceX purchases large advertising package from Twitter. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 14, 2022

What a coincidence. Absolutely not just Elon Musk paying himself from a different pot.

People were a little sceptical.

1.

I just bought 40 cups of my massive son Garby’s horrid lemonade because all the neighbors know he put boogers in it & I don’t want him to cry https://t.co/hA4lnOsiUm — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 14, 2022

2.

Ah, I see we have entered the money laundering phase https://t.co/ZJlaM01W9J — Emily Gorcenski (@EmilyGorcenski) November 14, 2022

3.

elon trying not to go broke like https://t.co/FY70MTADxb pic.twitter.com/uKkCC5qF2K — dan from the internet (parody?) (@danfromtheweb) November 14, 2022

4.

When I RT myself. https://t.co/8cOzg7oo79 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 14, 2022

5.

SpaceX has been given more than $5 billion of your federal tax dollars. Texas residents, more than $15 million of your tax dollars went to SpaceX. That money is now being used to keep Twitter afloat https://t.co/BQrWqrdoxZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2022

6.

the ads are for starlink, musks satellite internet constellation that is making visibility worse for astronomers & stargazers. coupled with those sky ads for candy crush in nyc a couple weeks ago, our grandkids will be lucky to see actual stars https://t.co/BjzriCnGuy — BORG (@borgposting) November 14, 2022

7.

Incredible, how did Twitter close this deal! https://t.co/WYFBZfX6Zn — Laurie Kilmartin- Boston Nov 18-19 (@anylaurie16) November 14, 2022

8.

SpaceX runs in large part on government subsidies. If you're from the US, you're paying taxes so that Elon can run twitter. https://t.co/fjIwSPco7O — Dylan (@djMalenfant) November 14, 2022

9.

I think the technical term for this is "robbing Peter to pay Paul" https://t.co/Z9WgRjL7Uc — Big Lord Bunny Rabbit (@cee_pain) November 14, 2022

10.

I for one am in the market for new space launch tech, so this might come in handy https://t.co/BfnNITc7Ie — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) November 14, 2022

11.

Musk using a SpaceX ad buy to prop up Twitter's advertising numbers is the billionaire equivalent of buying a blue check https://t.co/HSKnVxv66Q — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 14, 2022

12.

JUST IN: My checking account receives large investment from my savings account https://t.co/fCddYYEbPh — Eric Atcheson | Free Brittney Griner (@RevEricAtcheson) November 15, 2022

13.

"use the code COCKROCKET at checkout for a 15% discount on your first satellite launch" https://t.co/U33oIfePg9 — John Bull (@garius) November 14, 2022

14.

This is like paying a credit card with another credit card https://t.co/akOQ5o5pne — Ski Mask Shawty (@haveyouheardofg) November 14, 2022

Since Musk loves technology so much, he might appreciate this.

Hey Siri, what is 'conflict of interest'?https://t.co/ugVU4YIEZU — Emma Evans 🌻 (@MelanieMoore) November 14, 2022

Or not.

Source @WatcherGuru Image Screengrab, redmzoy0 on Pixabay