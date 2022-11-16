Elon Musk’s SpaceX buys massive advertising package on Elon Musk’s Twitter – 14 out-of-this-world responses
One of the many problems currently engulfing Twitter is the drop off in advertising revenue since Elon Musk took over.
Musk had a theory about that.
Nothing to do with the shambles surrounding Musk’s flip-flopping verification process, or that he fired so many moderation staff, the incidence of truly unacceptable tweets skyrocketed – obviously.
Speaking of skyrockets …
JUST IN: SpaceX purchases large advertising package from Twitter.
— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 14, 2022
What a coincidence. Absolutely not just Elon Musk paying himself from a different pot.
People were a little sceptical.
1.
I just bought 40 cups of my massive son Garby’s horrid lemonade because all the neighbors know he put boogers in it & I don’t want him to cry https://t.co/hA4lnOsiUm
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 14, 2022
2.
Ah, I see we have entered the money laundering phase https://t.co/ZJlaM01W9J
— Emily Gorcenski (@EmilyGorcenski) November 14, 2022
3.
elon trying not to go broke like https://t.co/FY70MTADxb pic.twitter.com/uKkCC5qF2K
— dan from the internet (parody?) (@danfromtheweb) November 14, 2022
4.
When I RT myself. https://t.co/8cOzg7oo79
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 14, 2022
5.
SpaceX has been given more than $5 billion of your federal tax dollars. Texas residents, more than $15 million of your tax dollars went to SpaceX.
That money is now being used to keep Twitter afloat https://t.co/BQrWqrdoxZ
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2022
6.
the ads are for starlink, musks satellite internet constellation that is making visibility worse for astronomers & stargazers. coupled with those sky ads for candy crush in nyc a couple weeks ago, our grandkids will be lucky to see actual stars https://t.co/BjzriCnGuy
— BORG (@borgposting) November 14, 2022
7.
Incredible, how did Twitter close this deal! https://t.co/WYFBZfX6Zn
— Laurie Kilmartin- Boston Nov 18-19 (@anylaurie16) November 14, 2022
8.
SpaceX runs in large part on government subsidies.
If you're from the US, you're paying taxes so that Elon can run twitter. https://t.co/fjIwSPco7O
— Dylan (@djMalenfant) November 14, 2022
9.
I think the technical term for this is "robbing Peter to pay Paul" https://t.co/Z9WgRjL7Uc
— Big Lord Bunny Rabbit (@cee_pain) November 14, 2022
10.
I for one am in the market for new space launch tech, so this might come in handy https://t.co/BfnNITc7Ie
— badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) November 14, 2022
11.
Musk using a SpaceX ad buy to prop up Twitter's advertising numbers is the billionaire equivalent of buying a blue check https://t.co/HSKnVxv66Q
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 14, 2022
12.
JUST IN: My checking account receives large investment from my savings account https://t.co/fCddYYEbPh
— Eric Atcheson | Free Brittney Griner (@RevEricAtcheson) November 15, 2022
13.
"use the code COCKROCKET at checkout for a 15% discount on your first satellite launch" https://t.co/U33oIfePg9
— John Bull (@garius) November 14, 2022
14.
This is like paying a credit card with another credit card https://t.co/akOQ5o5pne
— Ski Mask Shawty (@haveyouheardofg) November 14, 2022
Since Musk loves technology so much, he might appreciate this.
Hey Siri, what is 'conflict of interest'?https://t.co/ugVU4YIEZU
— Emma Evans 🌻 (@MelanieMoore) November 14, 2022
Or not.
READ MORE
Elon Musk was fact checked by his own $44bn platform and people loved it
Source @WatcherGuru Image Screengrab, redmzoy0 on Pixabay