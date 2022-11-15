These 17 very funny book edits from Your Childhood Ruined do what it says on the tin (NSFW)

Pics

Thomas Columbo – @digitalmeddle – is the funny and talented guy behind the very popular Your Childhood Ruined account on Facebook.

He really lives up to the name – Your Childhood Ruined, not Columbo. He isn’t trying to solve a murder, though he always comes up with one more thing.

Thomas takes classic and antique children’s books, and makes them very entertaining with a little photo-editing, or as the Facebook description goes –

Real vintage and antique books, ruined with Photoshop.

These 17 are perfect examples, though we highly recommend you go and view the much larger selection on Facebook.

1.



Via

2.



Via

3.



4.



Via

5.



Via

6.



Via

7.



Via

8.



Via

9.



Via