This self-proclaimed ‘nice guy’ wouldn’t take his own goodbye for an answer and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘nice guys’ which is reserved for so-called nice guys who are nothing of the sort.

Here’s how it describes itself.

‘Self-proclaimed “nice guys” are manchildren who proclaim some form of virtue then act like asshats. This is a lighthearted subreddit for funny, cringey images, NOT a subreddit for showcasing general acts of misogyny or for debating gender roles.’

And this is a classic (which is to say, absolutely awful) example of the genre, shared by Vivissiah and it’s a proper jaw-dropper.

Extraordinary scenes, and beautifully handled (although awful that anyone has to ever put up with this sort of thing).

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

‘I cant be friends with you ‘Okay bye ‘No wait I thought that would work to manipulate you into still talking to me!’

SpaceCrazyArtist ‘Good lord, this couldn’t be more textbook if it was in an actual textbook.’

cutedorkycoco ‘… does he not know how friends work?’

elegant_pun ‘He does not. Nor does he understand how someone willing to give you rides to work works.’

Jane_the_Quene

Source Reddit u/Vivissiah