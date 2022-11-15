Weird World

The takedown of this guy sending unsolicited pants pics is a most entertaining read

Poke Staff. Updated November 15th, 2022

Back to the world of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is an expert in taking down scammers and people sending unsolicited pics of varying degrees of nudity.

And we’re glad to say she’s been at it again, in another exchange in which the guy in question is given exactly what’s coming to him (warning – not for the especially feint hearted).

You can follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here. Oh, and did we mention she’s got a book coming out?

Source Twitter @deathtospinach