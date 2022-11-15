The takedown of this guy sending unsolicited pants pics is a most entertaining read

Weird World

Back to the world of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is an expert in taking down scammers and people sending unsolicited pics of varying degrees of nudity.

And we’re glad to say she’s been at it again, in another exchange in which the guy in question is given exactly what’s coming to him (warning – not for the especially feint hearted).

Oh god what pics do you send him 😱 — b1ld3rb3rg (@b1ld3rb3rg) November 14, 2022

He just looks at my public instagram – which is usually of my dinner or a pint 🤷‍♀️ — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 14, 2022

That’s not knickers, it’s a small bin-liner… — Christine Green (@whitehorsemews) November 14, 2022

You can follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here. Oh, and did we mention she’s got a book coming out?

It’s my birthday & to celebrate I think you should all go out and buy a book Mind you it’s quite cold out there so maybe order one online Any book Any book at all Although now I think about it one in particular has come to mind that can be pre-orderedhttps://t.co/d70Cf6lxdk — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 25, 2022

Source Twitter @deathtospinach