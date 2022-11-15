The takedown of this guy sending unsolicited pants pics is a most entertaining read
Back to the world of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is an expert in taking down scammers and people sending unsolicited pics of varying degrees of nudity.
And we’re glad to say she’s been at it again, in another exchange in which the guy in question is given exactly what’s coming to him (warning – not for the especially feint hearted).
Oh god what pics do you send him 😱
— b1ld3rb3rg (@b1ld3rb3rg) November 14, 2022
He just looks at my public instagram – which is usually of my dinner or a pint 🤷♀️
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 14, 2022
That’s not knickers, it’s a small bin-liner…
— Christine Green (@whitehorsemews) November 14, 2022
You can follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here. Oh, and did we mention she’s got a book coming out?
It’s my birthday & to celebrate I think you should all go out and buy a book
Mind you it’s quite cold out there so maybe order one online
Any book
Any book at all
Although now I think about it one in particular has come to mind that can be pre-orderedhttps://t.co/d70Cf6lxdk
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 25, 2022
Source Twitter @deathtospinach