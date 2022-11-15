14 favourite takedowns of this photo of Rishi Sunak ‘glaring’ at a Russian politician

Politics

Fresh from COP 27, which he didn’t want to attend, the PM – Rishi Sunak, this week, for clarity – is at the G20 summit, where he’s rubbing shoulders with the powerful, like an ecstatic geek at Comic Con.

It’s the first time a UK prime minister has faced a member of the Russian government in person since the invasion of Ukraine – although it’s the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, not the big dog himself.

Sunak suggested the only way to deal with the situation is for Russia to “get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war.” Fair enough.

There was even a photo to go with the reports of Sunak’s comment.

No10 has released a picture of Rishi Sunak glaring at Sergey Lavrov during the first G20 session pic.twitter.com/MuDaYW71Oi — Eleni Courea (@elenicourea) November 15, 2022

You could be forgiven for wondering where the glaring photo is, but that’s it – and it got exactly the reactions you’d expect.

Like being mauled by a poodle https://t.co/2EJ9Dg3g7v — Robert S (@S64Robert) November 15, 2022

I had several training sessions with Paddington before meeting Sergey Lavrov. pic.twitter.com/7O8GUNraLv — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 15, 2022

about as powerful as the time Gavin Williamson told Russia to ‘Shut up and go away’ https://t.co/zvcGfcMfKD — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) November 15, 2022

No 10 is just childish. Lavrov understands one thing only, battleground defeat. He knows Sunak endlessly refused to tackle dodgy Russian money in London because his own family benefited. The economic crime bill still doesn’t do the trick. https://t.co/R1fAbE9w3H — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 15, 2022

Pathetic briefing, which PM has responsibility for. It’s all instagram photos with him. #Embarrassing https://t.co/yRaxklxssE — Maria Eagle MP (@meaglemp) November 15, 2022

Hell yes I'm tough enough https://t.co/B7kYuZjx0z — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 15, 2022

Rishi Sunak glaring at Sergio Lavrov … and who the fuck can blame him now that his wife's profiteering from Putin's regime has been reduced to just a paltry £11.5m in annual dividends. pic.twitter.com/L88wHCrhcG — Sir Julie Street of Scouseland 🐟 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) November 15, 2022

Sometimes there just isn’t enough cringe to go round. https://t.co/Cs03PJfYyI — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) November 15, 2022

"Who's that guy with the headphones? Is he a sound engineer?" 19 World Leaders. https://t.co/ixTdCwnGNr — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) November 15, 2022

'The member opposite may criticise me for doing little at the G20 conference, Mr. Speaker, but even he couldn't do this (stares), which, I think, sends out a message to all rogue states: mess with Britain, get nasty looks from me'. https://t.co/pL307rdqfC — Ian Hall (@Ian64) November 15, 2022

Prime Minister Sunak getting stuck in at G20. pic.twitter.com/wrbt4dDqd5 — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 15, 2022

No 10 feeding the press with ' glare' photos Very Zoolander. ' Blue Steel' https://t.co/bqG8D1LNpT — Sarah Rosemary (@SarahRosemary3) November 15, 2022

This is the *exact* glare I throw at a barber while he ignores my mumbled instructions but I’m now too committed to the crucial silence we have established to intervene. https://t.co/OWVfaez5E6 — Alex Hesz (@alexhesz) November 15, 2022

If he’d paid more attention at COP 27, he might have got it right.

Not quite in the same league… pic.twitter.com/9OAQ2Rzh3l — Mark Jones (@markmywordsltd) November 15, 2022

