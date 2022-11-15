Susanna Reid brutally owning Andrew Pierce over the value of public libraries is A++

Celebrity

To Good Morning Britain where Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce – stick with us, please – was having his say about the value of public libraries in a time of austerity.

Specifically, he said local councils had to make a choice about whether they continue to fund them.

‘Local councils have to make fundamental decisions. Do they continue to fund libraries? How many families go to a library? I haven’t been to a library for 30 years,’ he said.

At which point presenter Susanna Reid stepped in to put him right and she did it magnificently.

‘What’s going to happen?’ Households across the country could see a steep increase in their council tax as local authorities warn they are on a ‘cliff edge.’@susannareid100, @richardm56, @Kevin_Maguire and @toryboypierce debate what could happen if people can’t pay. pic.twitter.com/WjJqTL2Nj2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 15, 2022

And how did Pierce respond to that? ‘Now I’m not saying they should close libraries …’

Could have fooled us.

In shocking news Andrew pierce doesn’t like libraries 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Who would have guessed https://t.co/3VV22JIYzs — Spanish Dan 💙 conservative CORRUPTION (@SpanishDan1) November 15, 2022

How does a Mail journalist think we should solve the crisis in local services caused by Tory underfunding? More cuts! "councils will have to make fundamental decisions. Do they continue to fund libraries? How many families go to libraries? I havn't been to a library for 30yrs" pic.twitter.com/o053W7ivJn — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 15, 2022

I've only just logged on and I already feel like I'm done for the day. Talking about the hike in council tax rates, Andrew Pierce essentially asks the question: do we need libraries? I mean, fucking hell?! #GTTONow https://t.co/DuzL1Ob8Mv — Moog (@a_toots) November 15, 2022

Andrew Pierce you Bastard tons of people use Libraries to borrow Books for our kids to read bedtime stories to them. Also it’s the only way poor working people can access internet for Universal Cruelty and Benefits forms. https://t.co/Vawr6SH6ql — Patsy fagan freedom fighter (@Patsyfagan8) November 15, 2022

If you want to see a visual representation of the word “floundering” watch @toryboypierce appearance on #gmb this morning.

He suggested a way to raise money for councils was to shut libraries and then sat there as everyone rightly trashed his idea. — Complete Chimp 🐵🐒 (@completechimp) November 15, 2022

Self-styled Tory Boy Andrew Pierce thinks councils should close libraries to save money arguing no one uses them. I live about a hundred metres from Richmond library and so know this claim to be absurd. Based on lazy, arrogant, elitist, ignorant prejudice. — Francis Cottam (@fgcottam) November 15, 2022

This is what happens to you if you don't set foot inside a library for 30 years. https://t.co/8bR45i7qVq — David Hewson (@david_hewson) November 15, 2022

Support your local library!

