Susanna Reid brutally owning Andrew Pierce over the value of public libraries is A++

John Plunkett. Updated November 15th, 2022

To Good Morning Britain where Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce – stick with us, please – was having his say about the value of public libraries in a time of austerity.

Specifically, he said local councils had to make a choice about whether they continue to fund them.

‘Local councils have to make fundamental decisions. Do they continue to fund libraries? How many families go to a library? I haven’t been to a library for 30 years,’ he said.

At which point presenter Susanna Reid stepped in to put him right and she did it magnificently.

And how did Pierce respond to that? ‘Now I’m not saying they should close libraries …’

Could have fooled us.

Support your local library!

Source Twitter @GMB