Ronaldo’s not happy with Gary Neville and his old teammate’s response was 10/10

Celebrity

As you can’t possibly failed to have noticed by now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s not happy with Manchester United.

Not only that, he’s been telling Piers Morgan all about it in a two-part special for his must-watch Talk TV show (we can only hope it’s as exciting as his one with Donald Trump).

Morgan had previously indicated to Ronaldo’s former teammate Gary Neville that he might have something to say about him.

You might change your mind about the interview when you hear what he says about @GNev2 … https://t.co/lcDbF45RTR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 14, 2022

To which Neville had the best response.

But when the seismic revelations were revealed in today’s front page of the Sun …

Neville’s response was even better.

Anyone for dinner? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 15, 2022

Just in case you missed it …

Back of the net.

Source Twitter @GNev2