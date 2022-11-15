Ronaldo’s not happy with Gary Neville and his old teammate’s response was 10/10
As you can’t possibly failed to have noticed by now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s not happy with Manchester United.
Not only that, he’s been telling Piers Morgan all about it in a two-part special for his must-watch Talk TV show (we can only hope it’s as exciting as his one with Donald Trump).
Morgan had previously indicated to Ronaldo’s former teammate Gary Neville that he might have something to say about him.
You might change your mind about the interview when you hear what he says about @GNev2 … https://t.co/lcDbF45RTR
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 14, 2022
To which Neville had the best response.
Oooooohhhh 😂 https://t.co/pN961iDV8d
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 14, 2022
But when the seismic revelations were revealed in today’s front page of the Sun …
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 14, 2022
Neville’s response was even better.
Anyone for dinner?
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 15, 2022
Just in case you missed it …
Back of the net.
Source Twitter @GNev2