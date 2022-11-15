Celebrity

Ronaldo’s not happy with Gary Neville and his old teammate’s response was 10/10

Poke Staff. Updated November 15th, 2022

As you can’t possibly failed to have noticed by now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s not happy with Manchester United.

Not only that, he’s been telling Piers Morgan all about it in a two-part special for his must-watch Talk TV show (we can only hope it’s as exciting as his one with Donald Trump).

Morgan had previously indicated to Ronaldo’s former teammate Gary Neville that he might have something to say about him.

To which Neville had the best response.

But when the seismic revelations were revealed in today’s front page of the Sun …

Neville’s response was even better.

Just in case you missed it …

Back of the net.

Source Twitter @GNev2