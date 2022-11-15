Celebrity

Mike Tindall’s story about accidentally baring his comedy undies to Princess Anne probably won’t make The Crown

Poke Staff. Updated November 15th, 2022

Former England rugby player and son-in-law of Princess Anne, Mike Tindall, has become a very useful campmate on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. It seems there’s no task he won’t tackle, and no spider too big for him to remove to a safe distance.

On Monday, he entertained the other celebrities with an anecdote about an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Not all tweeters appreciated, or believed, it.

But those who liked it, really liked it.

This facial expression looks about right.

Source I’m a Celeb Image Screengrab