Mike Tindall’s story about accidentally baring his comedy undies to Princess Anne probably won’t make The Crown

Former England rugby player and son-in-law of Princess Anne, Mike Tindall, has become a very useful campmate on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. It seems there’s no task he won’t tackle, and no spider too big for him to remove to a safe distance.

On Monday, he entertained the other celebrities with an anecdote about an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

When Princess Anne caught a glimpse at Mike's Crown Jewels #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TRPfrjqyjz — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022

Not all tweeters appreciated, or believed, it.

Its not even funny, its actually gross!!! If he had any balls he would be calling out the #Monarchy. Pathetic man. Subservient loser. #AbolishTheMonarchy https://t.co/bBVlJuQoqE — SeanNo6 #ToryDemocide #AbolishtheMonarchy #GTTO (@FitchieSean) November 14, 2022

when his pr team were coming up with stories to tell during this 3 week royal family image rehabilitation campaign, this is the best they could do? — ᴄᴀʀʟᴇᴇɴ (@carleensays) November 14, 2022

He’s embarrassing the Royal Family, implying ROYALTY “nibbles his nuts!” 🤭 — Homairalondon (@Homairalondon) November 14, 2022

But those who liked it, really liked it.

This is the best thing I’ve ever heard https://t.co/KynsuGRTM9 — Hannah ❤️ (@Hannah_S39) November 14, 2022

The producers of the crown watching #ImACeleb after Mike Tindall revealing that story 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ecLki6KkFT — Claire Innes (@CInnes1972) November 14, 2022

Primark bosses after hearing Mike Tindall say he’s wore boxers baring “nibble my nuts” #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Eir4enafTA — Angie Quinn (@AngieCQuinn) November 14, 2022

Princess Anne for Queen!!! — Ian Simpson (@ISimpson73) November 14, 2022

Bahahaha that’s hilarious!! They are both legends — Lori (@LoriSan1014) November 14, 2022

The Royal Family hearing Princess Anne saw his nibble my nuts boxers #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/WDXJJI9bws — josh (@helloitsjosh_) November 14, 2022

This facial expression looks about right.

