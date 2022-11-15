Mike Tindall’s story about accidentally baring his comedy undies to Princess Anne probably won’t make The Crown
Former England rugby player and son-in-law of Princess Anne, Mike Tindall, has become a very useful campmate on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. It seems there’s no task he won’t tackle, and no spider too big for him to remove to a safe distance.
On Monday, he entertained the other celebrities with an anecdote about an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.
When Princess Anne caught a glimpse at Mike's Crown Jewels #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TRPfrjqyjz
— I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022
Not all tweeters appreciated, or believed, it.
But those who liked it, really liked it.
This facial expression looks about right.
Source I’m a Celeb Image Screengrab