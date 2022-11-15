Liz Cheney’s blistering takedown of Trump-backed election loser Kari Lake was simply magnificent
To the US midterms where Donald Trump suffered a further blow after yet another Republican candidate given his wholehearted backing failed to get elected.
This time it was former TV anchor and 2020 election results denier Kari Lake, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, who was beaten by Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona, Katie Hobbs.
BREAKING NEWS: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Republican Kari Lake in hotly contested Arizona governor race https://t.co/LPjECdxitt pic.twitter.com/smBoVM2Qrl
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2022
Poor Fox News. We mention it because during the campaign Lake mocked Liz Cheney after the Republican congresswoman weighed in on the campaign urging voters not to support her.
Lake ‘thanked’ Cheney on Twitter for her ‘anti-endorsement’ which she said had sent her support skyrocketing.
Thank you, @Liz_Cheney. pic.twitter.com/rW5Qevwwf5
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 29, 2022
Not skyrocketing enough, it turned out, and today Cheney’s response was simply perfect.
You’re welcome, @KariLake. https://t.co/5jVFIprwxS
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 15, 2022
Totally dignified and showing absolutely no mercy, all at the same time.
That's some Yellowstone-level cold brutality right there. https://t.co/mhKElt2PDL
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 15, 2022
Stop it, she’s already dead
— (@antifaoperative) November 15, 2022
Holy shit a Cheney finally found a weapon of mass destruction https://t.co/9Av1mquRFK
— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) November 15, 2022
— Jess Balzer (@Balzer_Jess) November 15, 2022
literal LOL https://t.co/wZCRISgm5Y
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 15, 2022
Not everyone saw the funny side, obviously.
Your father was a national disgrace and so are you.
— Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) November 15, 2022
Which just makes the whole thing even better.
In one word …
SHADE!!! https://t.co/rlphhaSINA
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 15, 2022
Source Twitter @Liz_Cheney Image Sky News screengrab