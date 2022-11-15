News

Liz Cheney’s blistering takedown of Trump-backed election loser Kari Lake was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated November 15th, 2022

To the US midterms where Donald Trump suffered a further blow after yet another Republican candidate given his wholehearted backing failed to get elected.

This time it was former TV anchor and 2020 election results denier Kari Lake, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, who was beaten by Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona, Katie Hobbs.

Poor Fox News. We mention it because during the campaign Lake mocked Liz Cheney after the Republican congresswoman weighed in on the campaign urging voters not to support her.

Lake ‘thanked’ Cheney on Twitter for her ‘anti-endorsement’ which she said had sent her support skyrocketing.

Not skyrocketing enough, it turned out, and today Cheney’s response was simply perfect.

Totally dignified and showing absolutely no mercy, all at the same time.

Not everyone saw the funny side, obviously.

Which just makes the whole thing even better.

In one word …

READ MORE

Comeback of the day

Source Twitter @Liz_Cheney Image Sky News screengrab