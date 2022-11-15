Daniel Craig dancing and Taika Waititi – what more does an advert need?

Entertainment

As James Bond, Daniel Craig is used to taking his vodka martinis shaken, not stirred, but it’s his hips that are doing the shaking in this brilliant advert for Belvedere vodka, directed by the amazing Taika Waititi.

Everything, from Daniel Craig’s delightfully camp performance to the Rita Ora & Giggs original song and Taika Waititi’s self-parody is note perfect.

It found its way to Twitter.

Sure, the John Lewis advert is great but does it have Daniel Craig dancing??? pic.twitter.com/lHSQZM2hhr — Neel Bhatt (@_Neelsreeldeel) November 10, 2022

this is so good pic.twitter.com/TcUdg9QgYH — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) November 12, 2022

Treat at the end for viewers from Aotearoa https://t.co/hRgImBxbpS — Eleanor Goldsmith (@zaichishka) November 12, 2022

The divorced dad energy of post-Bond Daniel Craig 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nWRcjjwXV8 — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) November 9, 2022

This is almost enough to make me buy a bottle of Belvedere https://t.co/xKleBS18Rf — Rachel 🐟❤️🇺🇦🌻 Slava Ukraini (@rach0907) November 12, 2022

this is the wildest thing i’ve ever seen i still can’t believe this is DANIEL CRAIG pic.twitter.com/IBIRtMa8aG — hannah (@weiszcolman) November 9, 2022

Should have been a scene in that beach bar in Spyfall where Bond got off his tits and did this whilst everyone studiously ignored him https://t.co/K0xY1yrU2B — 💀 Andy Foster 💀 (@Heresy_Andy) November 12, 2022

I think Bond needs to lay off the shaken vodka martinis 🤣 https://t.co/hMwT1PoI65 — Craig Fraser 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ChemistCraig) November 13, 2022

Quite a few people spotted a similarity between this ad and a classic Fatboy Slim video.

Finally a prequel to @FatboySlim’s Weapon of Choice video. pic.twitter.com/I50fVn3EIJ — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) November 10, 2022

It just works.

OMG, I didn't editing the timing of the video or audio at all. It just synchs up almost flawlessly. It had to be done. Dance-off between Craig and Walken, anyone? https://t.co/OwOY1l0v9L pic.twitter.com/p2cehOfTy2 — Jenny "Holiday Blues" Heaton (she/her) (@Jenny_AltLens) November 12, 2022

It would be rude not to share it.

