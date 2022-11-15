Entertainment

Daniel Craig dancing and Taika Waititi – what more does an advert need?

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 15th, 2022

As James Bond, Daniel Craig is used to taking his vodka martinis shaken, not stirred, but it’s his hips that are doing the shaking in this brilliant advert for Belvedere vodka, directed by the amazing Taika Waititi.

Everything, from Daniel Craig’s delightfully camp performance to the Rita Ora & Giggs original song and Taika Waititi’s self-parody is note perfect.

It found its way to Twitter.

Quite a few people spotted a similarity between this ad and a classic Fatboy Slim video.

It just works.

It would be rude not to share it.

READ MORE

Taika Waititi directed 2020’s Coca-Cola Christmas advert and it’s making people’s eyes leak

Source Belvedere Vodka Image Screengrab