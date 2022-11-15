This baby elephant decided to get involved – right in the middle of a live report

Animals

Alvin Kaunda, a reporter for Kenya’s national broadcaster KBC, was doing a piece to camera from the country’s Davis Sheldrik elephant orphanage, when a youngster named Kindani decided to get involved.

Watch how it played out.

Nobody can say that wasn’t a truly valiant attempt to maintain composure, in the face of extreme distraction. Well-played, Alvin – but even more well-played, Kindani.

The clip was shared on Twitter by @StandardKenya, sending it viral.

I could watch this 100 times and it would never fail to make me smile. https://t.co/tELqzvUgOj — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) November 14, 2022

Never work with animals 😂😂😂 https://t.co/sEjbZiWfUp — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) November 14, 2022

He did well for awhile there….😂😂 https://t.co/4KgT0FKAkK — kim (@4_the_babies) November 14, 2022

"Your nose is woefully short. Here, you can borrow mine for a bit" – that baby elephant, probably. — Edgyning dhiri ana ing lathi (@sgitsp) November 14, 2022

Christopher Moore made it topical.

My 1st day on Mastadon… https://t.co/9hqjgha28w — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) November 14, 2022

