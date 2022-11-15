Animals

This baby elephant decided to get involved – right in the middle of a live report

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 15th, 2022

Alvin Kaunda, a reporter for Kenya’s national broadcaster KBC, was doing a piece to camera from the country’s Davis Sheldrik elephant orphanage, when a youngster named Kindani decided to get involved.

Watch how it played out.

Nobody can say that wasn’t a truly valiant attempt to maintain composure, in the face of extreme distraction. Well-played, Alvin – but even more well-played, Kindani.

The clip was shared on Twitter by @StandardKenya, sending it viral.

Christopher Moore made it topical.

Source Wakenya Pamoja Image Screengrab