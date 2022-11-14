This reporter deserves a prize for keeping going despite the elephant in the room

Animals

It’s part of a news reporter’s many skills, of course, that they can keep going despite the many distractions that can occasionally surround them.

But it’s surely not often that the ‘noises off’ are as distracting – or comical – as in this clip which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It was shared on the subReddit ‘there was an attempt’ for reasons which will become obvious.

Give them all the prizes going. And to the elephant too.

‘Swear, when that trunk came to his ear, I would’ve lost it right there. He’s a trooper for sure.’

Tullerull ‘Elephant looked totally surprised when the guy touched it’s trunk, it looks like he does an elephant jump back. “How dare you touch my trunk sir”

cdiddy19 ‘I imagine it’s like when you’re reaching for something but you can’t see your hand and then something reaches out and grabs you.’

Baconandeggs89 ‘The elephant gave him a nose boop, this is so funny my side hurts from laughing.’

G_O_ifuR_ ‘Elephants like “I’ve got your nosee”‘

Source Reddit u/Professor-KitKat