This outrageous boss was given just the response they deserved and it’s today’s most satisfying thing

The corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ is full of bosses you’re really rather glad you don’t work for.

Sometimes they’re just being called out, other times it features the employer being given just the response they deserved. And this one falls very much into the second category.

‘I feel like I can breathe again,’ said bearandthebunny who shared it.

Fabulously done. Not everyone’s in a position to respond in the same way if something similar happened to them, unfortunately, but it doesn’t make it any less satisfying.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

“We’re short staffed!” “I’m not coming in.” “Come in or you’re fired.” “I guess you’re even shorter staffed now, bye!”

Possible-Whole45 “Non-negotiable” guess again, f-cko.’

grinberB ‘Actually he was correct. There was no negotiation 😉’

tooOddtooCare “Please call me now so that you don’t have what I’m about to say in writing.”

Bouldaru ‘My old job wouldn’t give me flexible working hours because I was the only person who showed up on time and ‘we can’t deliver vital services if you’re not there in the morning’. So I quit. Good luck delivering those vital services now!’

the_gabih ‘Love it, someone left so I’m gonna threaten your job to make up for it. Matt needs to learn that he is not the one with the power in this situation!’

BasTidChiken “Please call me now.” “No. Whatever you want to say to me, you can put it in writing.”

NumbSurprise “This call is recorded for quality assurance purposes, thank you for calling your ex-employee.”

WarhawkAlpha ‘Looks like scheduling is gonna be a lot harder now lol.’

Source Reddit u/bearandthebunny