This epitome of entitlement got entirely what was coming to them and it’s fabulous

Here’s a joyous exchange to gladden the heart which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It’s an epitome of entitlement sticking their nose somewhere it really didn’t belong and it ends with a most satisfying payoff.

Boom.

And here are just three of the things people said about it.

‘Imagine trying to tattle on another adult like an overgrown child. Well, I guess Karens basically are overgrown entitled children.’

Holymuffdiver9 ‘Go to her place if employment (and/or call) and let then know that the “business you work for” was harassed by a self identified employee and that she was requesting you fire your top performing employee and politely request that it doesn’t happen again. ‘She lassoed her work into it. Help her see the error of her ways.’

PyrotekNikk ‘How have I never thought to call anyone a wet wipe before.’

K-boofer

Source Reddit u/KalabraxTheWicked