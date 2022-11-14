12 favourite stinging responses to Matt Hancock’s close encounter with a scorpion

Celebrity

Eliminations have yet to begin on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, which is almost certainly the only reason Matt Hancock is still in the camp.

don't forget if you are watching #ImACeleb and find yourself saying "Matt Hancock's a really good sport for eating that kangaroo anus again" please go and punch yourself in the face — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 13, 2022

So far, the disgraced former Health Secretary has been voted by the public to perform every trial, although most would probably vote for him to face a more legally based trial if they could.

Matt Hancock's final trial in the show should be the actual trial he should be at. — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 12, 2022

Matt Hancock should face one trial.

In West Suffolk. At the ballot box. Against me. And for each vote I get, he has to eat a Wuhan bat’s penis.

RT if you agree.#ImACeleb — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 10, 2022

He wasn’t even doing one of those trials when he fell foul of a surprise campmate.

When a delicate splinter turns out to be a ferocious scorpion #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/VneE2An4qI — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

Not two times a bee sting! How is he still alive?

These were the totally understandable reactions of the tweeting public.

1.

Matt Hancock was rushed to see medics after being bitten by a venomous scorpion. I really never thought I’d feel sorry for Matt Hancock. I was right.#ImACeleb — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 13, 2022

2.

Matt Hancock has been stung by a scorpion. The creepy creature known for causing pain and death is said to be moaning about his sore finger.#ImACeleb — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 13, 2022

3.

BREAKING: Matt Hancock has been bitten by a scorpion on I'm a Celebrity. You will be relieved to hear the scorpion is fine and expected to make a full recovery x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) November 13, 2022

4.

Matt Hancock’s been stung by a scorpion. Despite the camp having a protective ring round it…… — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) November 13, 2022

5.

6.

I’m not saying that I hope Matt Hancock gets pancreatitis… that’s for other people to say. I wouldn’t say that, and I’m not saying that. I’m just saying that scorpion bites can cause pancreatitis. #ImACeleb — Dave Jones – @[email protected] (@WelshGasDoc) November 13, 2022

7.

Ant and Dec when Matt told them he had been stung by a scorpion #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Re8Yh7KRk5 — Hannah (@ogbtecmegamind) November 13, 2022

8.

Matt acting like he got shot after realising it was a scorpion LMAO #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/pDvzryeP6W — YoungBlood (@YoungBloodJenx) November 13, 2022

9.

Matt Hancock should have to wait 8 hours in an ambulance to get treatment BITE-MARE Matt Hancock rushed to see medic after being bitten by a venomous scorpion on I'm A Celebrity pic.twitter.com/BIdeVOf6HC — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) November 13, 2022

10.

I would have thought the scorpion would have restrained from stinging him out of professional courtesy. — Robert Ramsay (@MothTwiceborn) November 13, 2022

11.

omg o no, how's the scorpion https://t.co/6PrJelXUhQ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) November 13, 2022

12.

Thoughts go out to the scorpion and all it’s family at this devastating time 😜 https://t.co/H63PlxWYYR — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) November 13, 2022

Best-selling author Nick Pettigrew had a theory.

Maybe the producers thought it was safe to reintroduce scorpions back into the camp site even though they knew they could sting people and they just want forgiveness for that decision? https://t.co/mVal7HoFwg — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 13, 2022

READ MORE

Miriam Margolyes’ frank opinion of Matt Hancock’s jungle jaunt says it all

Source I’m A Celebrity Image Screengrab