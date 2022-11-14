Peter Crouch shoots for chart success with album of terrace chants

Celebrity

Peter Crouch has released an album of football terrace chants ahead of the World Cup.

The festive album entitled ‘Crouchy Conducts The Classics’ – puts a classical spin on England chants, including ‘England Till I Die’, ‘V.A.R My Lord’ and ‘Super Jacky Grealish.’

The former England football star conducts a 40-strong orchestra, choral and gospel choir.

The album, backed by Paddy Power, features a guest appearance from opera star and Britain’s Got Talent sensation Paul Potts.

The album is available to download on ITunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

Not content with being only one of 33 players to have scored 100 or more Premier League goals or being the holder of the most headed goals in the competition’s history, the lofty striker Crouch now seeks a Christmas hit that will inspire England to lift the Qatar Men’s World Cup.

Peter Crouch said; “I’ve always wanted to release my own album – so what better time than during a World Cup at Christmas? We’ve taken the best terrace chants and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them. The whole team put in a big shift and I’m really happy with the teamwork, dedication and the finished product. With Paddy Power’s bank roll and the people’s support, we hope a Christmas number one album is coming home…at the very least.”