Politics

Jeremy Hunt doesn’t ‘accept the premise’ of the government’s own bleak Brexit figures

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2022

The new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, will be sharing his first budget on Thursday – and, with the recent life-expectancy of chancellors, quite probably his last.

As he has repeatedly warned, the cuts it contains are going be ‘eye watering’.

He appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg to not answer questions, apparently, which was a waste of everybody’s time.

“What I don’t accept is the premise that Brexit will make us poorer.”

He might want to check the government’s own figures on that premise. It could be kind of important for the person in charge of the UK’s financial planning.

His stonewalling didn’t go down well with a weary public.

At least we can all sleep soundly, knowing that the UK economy is in good hands.

Source Haggis UK Image Screengrab