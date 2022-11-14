Jeremy Hunt doesn’t ‘accept the premise’ of the government’s own bleak Brexit figures

Politics

The new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, will be sharing his first budget on Thursday – and, with the recent life-expectancy of chancellors, quite probably his last.

The Tory govt have shafted the economy and now expect us to fix their mess. They did nothing to grow the economy and despite the highest tax in 60yrs our public services are in tatters. We should call this budget what it is, a “government bailout”. — Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) November 13, 2022

As he has repeatedly warned, the cuts it contains are going be ‘eye watering’.

If the budget is going to involve some eye-watering spending cuts then I suggest we start with docking Matt Hancock’s pay whilst he slacks off work. #ImACelebrity — Fr Paul (@revpaulwhite) November 13, 2022

He appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg to not answer questions, apparently, which was a waste of everybody’s time.

#bbclaurak – Do you deny that brexit has meant that the economy has grown less slowly than it otherwise might have been? Jeremy Hunt – "I don't accept the premise that brexit will make us poorer…" 👀#Ridge pic.twitter.com/W8dDxlw5Nh — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 13, 2022

“What I don’t accept is the premise that Brexit will make us poorer.”

He might want to check the government’s own figures on that premise. It could be kind of important for the person in charge of the UK’s financial planning.

"I don't accept the premise that Brexit will make us poorer," says Jeremy Hunt. Here's what the government's own Office for Budget Responsibility say. pic.twitter.com/q9FPNFcm6r — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 13, 2022

His stonewalling didn’t go down well with a weary public.

1.

FFS: I don't accept the premise of gravity and to prove it, I'm going to push the poorest off a cliff. https://t.co/1nQBjJ9gh3 — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) November 13, 2022

2.

I don’t accept the premise that chuntering balloons should be able to become Chancellor. But here we are. https://t.co/DbaL1ZPgbi — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 13, 2022

3.

Tories, 2016: "Let's have a Brexit referendum to sort out the UK's relationship with the EU once and for all." Tories, 2022: "If only we can all get behind our disastrous Brexit policy, it will help us make workers poorer and disaster capitalists richer."#bbclaurak https://t.co/FshKNCdYOD — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) November 13, 2022

4.

…different, like broken? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 13, 2022

5.

tl;dr: "Brexit would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling Covid kids" 🙄 https://t.co/CXKiBOzDwv — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) November 13, 2022

6.

The fact that he knew what she really meant says it all. https://t.co/hJ8SwOkLLK — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) November 13, 2022

7.

“I don’t accept the premise that Brexit has left us poorer” If the Chancellor cannot see objective facts, then he is either:

1. So stupid that he shouldn't be anywhere near the job.

2. Blatantly lying because he doesn't give a shit about us.#bbclaurak #BrexitRecession pic.twitter.com/0soP2HH7iE — Cannonball Adderall (@ManchegoBlue) November 13, 2022

8.

It doesn’t bode well when the man in charge of the entire UK economy rejects unimpeachable hard numbers in favour of how he ‘feels’. This, in a nutshell, is why Britain is facing an economic crisis and years of recession. Math is math. https://t.co/Gme8tzw3WM — [email protected] (@remittancegirl) November 13, 2022

9.

What he actually means is, he can’t accept the premise. If he does, he’ll be out of a job. https://t.co/c15ldwnDmo — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) November 13, 2022

10.

Heart bleeds for how difficult this must be for Jeremy Hunt… — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 13, 2022

11.

‘What I don’t accept is that Brexit will make us poorer’ says Jeremy Hunt on #bbclaurak We don’t care what you accept.

It’s a fact.

You’ve gaslighted for 12 years.

That’s a polite word for lying. @bbclaurak — Remy Cee (@RemyCee) November 13, 2022

12.

In the same sentence, Jeremy Hunt says we'll be honest about the problems we face and that our dire economic situation is nothing to do with Brexit. Brilliant.#BBCLauraK — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 13, 2022

13.

“I don’t accept the premise that the tooth fairy doesn’t exist” says Chancellor desperate to find some coins under his pillow.

I mean ffs. When you beat the shit out of your own GDP and threaten markets with deregulation mania, you just look like an idiot for not facing up to it. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) November 13, 2022

14.

The problem with denying reality is that reality will always win. https://t.co/cFnF3s1Ne4 — Cormack Lawson (@eyes_lilly) November 13, 2022

At least we can all sleep soundly, knowing that the UK economy is in good hands.

I asked Jeremy Hunt to stay on as Chancellor because he is brilliant at controlling expenditure. Like that time he forgot that he had bought seven luxury flats from a Tory donor for £3.5million.#Ridge #BBCLauraK — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 13, 2022

