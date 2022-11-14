Elon Musk was fact checked by his own $44bn platform and people loved it

Celebrity

There’s been no shortage of memorable Elon Musk exchanges on Twitter since the world’s richest person paid $44bn for the social media platform.

There was this epic three-parter.

There was this, with the great Stephen King.

And also this!

But our new favourite is surely this, after Musk had this to say about the amount of traffic Twitter generates for other sites, claiming it was the ‘biggest click driver on the internet by far’.

And people loved what happened next.

Fact checked by his own $44bn platform.

The tweet has since been deleted but that hasn’t stopped it going viral on Reddit, where these were just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘Aaaaand it’s gone.’

babydionndra ‘That speech was far too free for musky boy.’

Carnieus ‘This just in: fact-checking team has been fired by Musk.’

beerbellybegone ‘It’s actually community run iirc but he could just shutter the feature lol.’

kev231998 ‘I love the fact checking. People have to learn that they can’t believe anything they read anymore. And we need to raise the level of critical thinking. Dreaming, I know.’

Wild_Albatross7534

READ MORE

9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Twitter @PickardJE