David Dimbleby’s Liz Truss burn was a masterclass in subtle savagery

For what is believed to be the first time in history, seven former prime ministers stood at the Cenotaph for the national Remembrance Sunday service at Whitehall.

Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major attended the service in memory of the nation’s war dead.

Truss, of course, was only PM for 44 days and her presence naturally didn’t escape people’s attention …

I hadn’t really considered that Liz Truss is going to be doing this stuff for the next forty odd years. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/LfNOtEGmyB — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 13, 2022

But the reason we mention it because of David Dimbleby’s always peerless commentary for the BBC, which included this masterclass in subtle savagery (yes Liz Truss, we’re looking at you).

David Dimbleby – "Liz Truss, who was briefly Prime Minister" pic.twitter.com/HDciB15tWl — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 13, 2022

Ooof.

In fairness we’ve got another 3 PMs to go before the next election… — Kuy Von Braun (@KuyVon) November 13, 2022

On Thursday we will all be paying the price of her brief tenure. — Judith Webster (@JudithW59659151) November 13, 2022

That age old office etiquette question of whether you should invite the temp https://t.co/MglHBKW8BU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 13, 2022

