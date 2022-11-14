Pics

Comeback of the day goes to this exchange which began with something about Alpha males, Hooters, and Spanish vegan cafes.

Yes, it’s a heady mix alright. But the takedown that followed was precision tooled.

Ooof.

It prompted no end of joy (and comment) on Reddit. Here are our favourites.

“Beta males hang out with their wives while alpha males hang out with girls who pretend to like them for tips” ‘yea I don’t think it’s the flex you thought it was.’

Anonymoushero111 ‘Hmmm… Tapas at a chic restaurant with the kind of lady that enjoys that, or shitty deep fried frozen food served by women paid to pretend to like you. Quite the choice.’

skytomorrownow ‘Boys, is it beta to be happily married?’

j0m1n1n ‘Holy f-ck, LMFAO, you dipshit, you totally owned em.’

jonjonesjohnson

READ MORE

Elon Musk was fact checked by his own $44bn platform and people loved it

Image Unsplash iam_os