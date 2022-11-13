This guy’s smashing his Duolingo league – and any grannies who get in his way
Comedian Matt Shaver has been going viral recently for his very funny sketches about being a former Twitter employee.
@mattxshaver I was just fired by Twitter and this is what they sent me… #twitter #elonmusk #fired ♬ original sound – Matt Shaver
Some people didn’t get the memo that Matt is a comedian and were totally outraged on his behalf, while a few disapproved of the topic.
Hopefully, they’ll be okay with him joking about the language-learning app, Duolingo.
@mattxshaver Stop wasting your time. Give up. You’ve already lost. #duolingo #duolingomeme @duolingo ♬ original sound – Matt Shaver
Duolingo TikTok entered the chat – literally.
My mom is in the obsidian league for Italian and named Elizabeth. I damn near thought this was her 💀💀💀💀
Louis Tiemann
😭 I was knocked out of first place on the obsidian league at the last hour and it triggered a 2-week long depressive episode.
Kay
Bro ain’t ever gonna beat Elizabeth if he can’t recite this entire TikTok in Spanish.
Pockeii Akiba
You will never convince me that those are actual people and not just bots.
Benjamin J. Keller
Oh no…. The green owl has claimed another soul…
I FINALLY FOUND COMPETITIVE DUOLINGO TOK ⚔️🦉
David Erick Ramos
Obsidian league is the craziest of all. Diamond is peace and quiet, but Obsidian is hell.
Benedichek
Even ‘Duolingo Elizabeth’ commented –
The fight is on, I’m only here to watch my competition sweat.
Matt was undaunted.
You’re going down.
A TikTok user named Horse of the Norse was worried about the potential side effects of such devotion to Duolingo.
Bro’s gonna Pavlov himself into shitting every time he speaks Spanish.
You’re no doubt wondering how the Obsidian league battle went down? Well – here’s the update …
@mattxshaver Replying to @Duolingo UPDATE: WHO WON?!? #duolingo #duolingomeme @Duolingo #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Matt Shaver
TikToker artie might have watched too many Richard Curtis films.
Enemies to lovers arc when?
Somebody else had the same idea.
Whether it’s love or war, Elizabeth can relax because Matt has another Duolingo user in his sights.
@mattxshaver I woke up today and chose violence. I don’t regret it. #duolingo #duolingomemes @duolingo ♬ original sound – Matt Shaver
¡Cuidado, Rodrigo!
You can follow Matt on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and/or Twitter to make sure you don’t miss a single video.
