This guy’s smashing his Duolingo league – and any grannies who get in his way

Comedian Matt Shaver has been going viral recently for his very funny sketches about being a former Twitter employee.

Some people didn’t get the memo that Matt is a comedian and were totally outraged on his behalf, while a few disapproved of the topic.

Hopefully, they’ll be okay with him joking about the language-learning app, Duolingo.

Duolingo TikTok entered the chat – literally.

My mom is in the obsidian league for Italian and named Elizabeth. I damn near thought this was her 💀💀💀💀

Louis Tiemann

😭 I was knocked out of first place on the obsidian league at the last hour and it triggered a 2-week long depressive episode.

Kay

Bro ain’t ever gonna beat Elizabeth if he can’t recite this entire TikTok in Spanish.

Pockeii Akiba

You will never convince me that those are actual people and not just bots.

Benjamin J. Keller

Oh no…. The green owl has claimed another soul…

I FINALLY FOUND COMPETITIVE DUOLINGO TOK ⚔️🦉

David Erick Ramos

Obsidian league is the craziest of all. Diamond is peace and quiet, but Obsidian is hell.

Benedichek

Even ‘Duolingo Elizabeth’ commented –

The fight is on, I’m only here to watch my competition sweat.

Matt was undaunted.

You’re going down.

A TikTok user named Horse of the Norse was worried about the potential side effects of such devotion to Duolingo.

Bro’s gonna Pavlov himself into shitting every time he speaks Spanish.

You’re no doubt wondering how the Obsidian league battle went down? Well – here’s the update …

TikToker artie might have watched too many Richard Curtis films.

Enemies to lovers arc when?

Somebody else had the same idea.

Whether it’s love or war, Elizabeth can relax because Matt has another Duolingo user in his sights.

¡Cuidado, Rodrigo!

You can follow Matt on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and/or Twitter to make sure you don’t miss a single video.

