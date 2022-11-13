How to “look busy” at the office without actually having to work – 17 great suggestions

Life

We hope u/Funky_monkey2026‘s boss doesn’t follow them on Reddit, because if they spot this post on r/AskUK, there just might be some explaining to do.

How do I “look busy” at the office without actually having work – ideas please?

They explained that they often finish their work early and need to look busy, so they aren’t made redundant.

Redditors had obviously given this a great deal of thought already. These were the things we plan to try liked the best.

1.

Once, I set up a fancy spreadsheet and meticulously ranked my favourite Disney movies from best to worst, it was colour coded and stuff.

cheezyem

2.



Gyratetojackjarvis

Via

3.

Walk really fast up and down the corridor holding a piece of paper.

Past-cardiologist-16

4.

Sit with a really complicated looking document on your desk with your head in your hands like you’re really concentrating (this one is good cos you can close your eyes for 5 mins lol).

RunNannieRun

5.

Complain to someone about your tummy, sigh a lot, then go and just sit in the toilet and play with your phone for 20 minutes at a time.

GrimQuim

6.

Do an online touch typing course. You’ll look extremely busy.

lizzieknits

7.

Look annoyed. People will think that you’re busy.

paulsb1

8.

We have a number of small break-out rooms for one to one chats, or phone calls. I sit in one with a notepad and call my friends and pretend to jot stuff down.

Adamneigeroc

9.



testwhoop

Via

10.

I just research ancient history lol. Today I learnt that when Boudicca attacked Roman Londinium, the debris left a thick red layer of clay underground which we have to this day.

Any-cardiologist-554

11.

Swear and mutter under your breath every once in a while and hit enter hard enough for those around you to hear around you like you have sent a rather strongly worded email.

WillMazey

12.



CrocodileJock

Via

13.

Listen to a podcast and type out what they’re saying. No one will bother you cos you’ll look deep in the zone.

Quiet_comparison_218

14.

Walk really fast from your desk to the water cooler/coffee machine and back, take purposeful strides wherever you go. You’ll look like you have many, many things to get done.

Piggles06

15.

Have a spreadsheet or Outlook open. Put your Zoom/Teams headset on. Watch YouTube. Tab out to the work-looking page when people approach.

PaintingJams

16.

Watch a recorded meeting with your headphones on and you look like you’re in a meeting.

Dannybuoy77

17.

Go and poke the printer a bit. Fill up the paper. Poke it some more. Have a little sit by it.

lookhereisay

BONUS

Argue with people on reddit. Let’s get started, you fanny.

WeilaiHope

