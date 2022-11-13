‘Every cooking show ever’ is funny because it’s true

Entertainment

It’s nearly Christmas – one payday to go – so you’re never more than three hours away from some TV chef or other telling you how to cook sprouts. Let’s face it, you’re never more than three hours away from a TV chef when it isn’t nearly Christmas.

Which is why Jimmy Rees’s hilarious take on the omnipresent cookery show is so relatable.

See for yourself.

“Just grab some oil. Sesame oil, that is. And peanut oil. And don’t forget …the walnut oil – a must-have ingredient. And some oil that’s been wrung out from the feathers of a pheasant.”

“The ony Michelin things I have is two out of the four tyres on my Ford Focus.”

As a cook who always manages to substitute so many ingredients that are far too fancy or expensive…..or I just haven’t got, I can find this very relatable.

Heather Truskinger

Nailed it! I hate cooking shows. Ingredients I have never heard of, weird appliances, and clearly the house elves have prepared all the ingredients. Yes, so relatable!

Margaret Lumley

Yep! The day I see a cook doing the dishes afterwards I might pay attention to the show.

GreggieD

Oil that’s been wrung out from the feathers of a pheasant. Doesn’t everyone have one of those? 🤣

TheJaguar1983

HAHAHAHAHA! I thought I was the only one who felt that way when watching cooking shows!

Yesica1993

I’m a cook for a job and not even I have cooking twine.

PipPipCherio

Mouse Mac summed it up.

It’s funny, because it’s true, so very very true!

You can also find Jimmy on Twitter (until Elon kills it), Facebook and TikTok.

READ MORE

‘The Guy Who Decides Packaging’ is funny because it’s so true

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab