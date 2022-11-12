News

14 weird and wonderful headlines that look fake – but aren’t

Poke Staff. Updated November 12th, 2022

Some news stories are almost beyond belief, and these 14 are so weird or wonderful that we’d have been pretty suspicious if we hadn’t seen them with our own eyes.

1. Expecto socktronum


Via

2. Life is not allowed to imitate art


Via

3. Catch 22


Via

4. “We’re calling to ask you about your car’s extended warranty”


Via

5. In space, no-one can hear you chew


Via

6. He was mistaking other hipsters for himself before it was popular


Via

7. School of Rock


Via

8. Somebody slipped up


Via

9. McJailtime


Via

10. But Kim Jong-un definitely does, says state media


Via

11. Rumour spread by needlephobic dogs


Via

12. Selective conscience


Via

13. Ding 101


Via

14. At least they’re not copying the Teletubbies


Via

BONUS He still shoots things, but he hangs around with a skunk and a rabbit.


Via

Image www.abc.net.au, Screengrab