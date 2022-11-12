9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week
Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of the best that went viral over the last seven days. They’re not all about Elon Musk, just a few of them.
1. ‘One hour dry burgers’
2. ‘Stop trying to make Alpha males a thing’
3. ‘That burn may never heal’
4. ‘It’s almost as if’
5. ‘Shouldn’t be too hard to build’
6. ‘Bombers vs millennials’
7. ‘A-hole neckbeard gets taken down a peg or two’
8. ‘British stereotypes’
9. ‘All I Can Say Is Damn’
READ MORE
These kids’ next-level clever test answers deserve all the marks going
Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords