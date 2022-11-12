17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week again when we round up 17 of our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘The most upsetting thing I’ve seen in a while’

(via)

2. ‘This is what my 2nd grader wrote about my dad for grandparents night and he was the only grandparent he did out of 4 of them.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️’

(via)

3. ‘My buddy is going through a divorce and just found out his wife’s family is still using his Amazon Video after a year of her not signing,so he did this’

(via)

4. ‘The irony is how the value represents a dunning Kruger curve’

(via)

5. ‘A mistake was made’

(via)

6. ‘My dad made a logic map to help him when he argues with my mom’

(via)

7. ‘Giant cats are causing the supply chain issues’

(via)

8. ‘Friend is studying for their citizenship test and I have to say we both thoroughly disagree with this answer’

(via)

9. ‘Wife: Your so-called 2-in-1 universal cable doesn’t work. My phone wasn’t charged last night’

(via)