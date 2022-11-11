This TikToker’s online detective work is both brilliant and absolutely terrifying

Entertainment

TikTok user Kahn – @notkahnjunior – has built up a huge TikTok following, largely by tracking people’s information with their consent, but with very few clues to start from.

Like many before them, one TikTok user challenged her to find them, and she talked her viewers through the process.

To confirm her success, she added this –

I messaged him before I made the video! I was right with everything!

Knoughpe – or Ethan – asked –

Why do the bookmarks keep getting higher?! 😂😅

This was Kahn’s reply –

People love you Ethan. I can’t control this.

People also loved Kahn’s amazing detective work, and these are just a few comments they left.

This is actually so scary but also so impressive.

Nana’s Kitchen

I’m learning that friends and family are the weak link to privacy.

Heather

I need to hire you asap.

Duolingo Brasil 🇧🇷

Anyone who’s volunteering for this is pretty brave. I’d be terrified 😅

Ran

So good. Wow! It’s like a mystery show all condensed into a couple of minutes.

Dana Marlowe

Please never stop doing this. But also, please never do me. 😂

The Speech Prof

This tiktok made me realise how Google-able I am and now I’m going to have to go and delete a looot of stuff 😂

Seda

I always think the ability to connect things and use logic is a true sign of intelligence and this means you are Einstein…

chetfaliszek

Knoughpe is currently trying to enter a witness protection program.

rr416

CIA needs you 😂

Yoel and Mari

I love how you ‘show the work’ like a math problem in school.

Kristiemaewolfe

It reminded Markace Alan Rainey of something.

“You have a particular set of skills.”

via Gfycat

Source @notkahnjunior Image Screengrab