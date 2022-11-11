This takedown of Fox News and its disappearing red wave is a supremely satisfying watch
The final results of the US midterm elections are still not known but one thing is for sure – the anticipated so-called ‘red wave’ of Republican gains failed to materialise despite President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings.
And no-one was more confident of the red wave than Fox News. Just how confident can be found in this rather fabulous supercut – not just of Fox News, but mostly – put together by US news channel MSNBC and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.
Just wait for the payoff …
I have to thank @chrislhayes for broadcasting the most satisfying 2-minutes of television I’ve watched today. A perfect encapsulation of what Fox News has looked like over the past several months. pic.twitter.com/VTtV4KijYf
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) November 10, 2022
And also this!
Here’s Fox News’ midterms meltdown, summed up in 40 seconds: pic.twitter.com/JBcZm70XFk
— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 10, 2022
Boom.
I was commenting with my colleagues in the past few days how Fox News was *really* out over their skiis on their midterm coverage. They were palpably celebratory on air in their “straight news” a week ago. Fox News all day Monday was doing Democratic midterm post mortem analysis.
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) November 10, 2022
Full disclosure: I was definitely worried about the midterms! I didn’t think it would look like 2014 or 2010, but I was worried it would be a series of tight heartbreaking losses similar to 2016.
As it turns out, nearly all of the tightest races went to the Democrats.
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) November 10, 2022
