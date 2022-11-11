This takedown of Fox News and its disappearing red wave is a supremely satisfying watch

Politics

The final results of the US midterm elections are still not known but one thing is for sure – the anticipated so-called ‘red wave’ of Republican gains failed to materialise despite President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings.

And no-one was more confident of the red wave than Fox News. Just how confident can be found in this rather fabulous supercut – not just of Fox News, but mostly – put together by US news channel MSNBC and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

Just wait for the payoff …

I have to thank @chrislhayes for broadcasting the most satisfying 2-minutes of television I’ve watched today. A perfect encapsulation of what Fox News has looked like over the past several months. pic.twitter.com/VTtV4KijYf — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) November 10, 2022

And also this!

Here’s Fox News’ midterms meltdown, summed up in 40 seconds: pic.twitter.com/JBcZm70XFk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 10, 2022

Boom.

I was commenting with my colleagues in the past few days how Fox News was *really* out over their skiis on their midterm coverage. They were palpably celebratory on air in their “straight news” a week ago. Fox News all day Monday was doing Democratic midterm post mortem analysis. — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) November 10, 2022

Full disclosure: I was definitely worried about the midterms! I didn’t think it would look like 2014 or 2010, but I was worried it would be a series of tight heartbreaking losses similar to 2016. As it turns out, nearly all of the tightest races went to the Democrats. — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) November 10, 2022

