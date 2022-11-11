This puppy’s hilarious next-level stealth tactics are off the scale
There’s stealthy and there’s stealthy, and then there’s this puppy’s stealth tactics which are simply off the scale.
Nope, I'm not following you.. pic.twitter.com/NjYrAufFLh
— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 10, 2022
Nine seconds well spent.
I just know that dog is whistling as he turns his head away. Just strolling along….
— bonnie feldman (@bonfel29) November 10, 2022
when you got a dog as a detective
— Maki.D.Dragon (@MakitheCrappler) November 10, 2022
And similar but different was this, shared by @patopeira_ person in response.
https://t.co/CA0e594J6k art copying art
— Azeite Da Patagônia (@patopeira_) November 10, 2022
And this!
— AathimkA (@aathmikara_) November 10, 2022
READ MORE
These kids’ next-level clever test answers deserve all the marks going
Source Twitter @Yoda4ever