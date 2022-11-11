This puppy’s hilarious next-level stealth tactics are off the scale

Animals

There’s stealthy and there’s stealthy, and then there’s this puppy’s stealth tactics which are simply off the scale.

Nine seconds well spent.

I just know that dog is whistling as he turns his head away. Just strolling along…. — bonnie feldman (@bonfel29) November 10, 2022

when you got a dog as a detective — Maki.D.Dragon (@MakitheCrappler) November 10, 2022

And similar but different was this, shared by @patopeira_ person in response.

https://t.co/CA0e594J6k art copying art — Azeite Da Patagônia (@patopeira_) November 10, 2022

And this!

Source Twitter @Yoda4ever