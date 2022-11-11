This driver’s response to going the wrong way down a 1-way street will have you bellowing into next week

Videos

There’s lots of reasons we try to drive as little as possible – the environment, the cost of fuel, the state of the inside of our car, which is at least 15% organic when we’re not in it.

And last but not least … the possibly you’re going to run into someone like this.

This video went viral on TikTok and has just been doing the rounds on Reddit

We’re not sure anyone came out of this with their reputations huge advanced, but only one person ended up in the negative column.

The original video was posted by @amyketelsen0 on TikTok where it’s now been watched by 3.5 million people (at the time we write this).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘Imagine being dead ass wrong and continuing to double down, triple down, quadruple down etc.’

eyimelle ‘Some people will waste hours yelling at you because they are wrong. “I know I started that huge fire…but the way you mentioned it to me was so wrong!”

phoenix_paolo ‘It’s never that serious when you’re a f-cking idiot.’

Miserable-Hippo-4128 ‘I had a situation like this and when the woman finally gave up and parked she got out and started screaming how I didn’t have to be such a prick about it. They know exactly what they’re doing, they’re just not used to getting called on their bullshit.’

Lordofthelowend

And just in case you want to know what happened next, she ended up reversing, accompanied by police …

Source TikTok @amyketelsen0 Reddit u/SamMee514