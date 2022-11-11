This ’80s VHS redo of the Game of Thrones opening credits has just gone viral again and it’s fabulous

Entertainment

Here’s a few minutes to whisk you away from everything else that is going on right now, a retro VHS take on the Game of Thrones opening credits which is just fabulous.

It was made back in the day when the show first started but has just gone wildly viral again after it was shared by @JamesL1927 over on Twitter.

A work of genius!

'Man the part where Sean Bean looks up at the camera is the most 80's thing in this video.'
Hamza K

'Cersei looks so naive and innocent in this. They did a nice job with the footage selection.'
OutlΔwStΔr🏴‍☠️

'The part where bronn throws the guy down into the hole just looks so unbelievably 80s lol'
Beowulf8991

'Oh boy, my Dad loved this show. I watched it with him when I was only 8. Great show.'
Jia L.

And similar but different …

<iframe loading="lazy" width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/864gdSC9KOA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Source YouTube Mikolaj Birek H/T Twitter @JamesL1927