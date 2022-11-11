Entertainment

This ’80s VHS redo of the Game of Thrones opening credits has just gone viral again and it’s fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated November 11th, 2022

Here’s a few minutes to whisk you away from everything else that is going on right now, a retro VHS take on the Game of Thrones opening credits which is just fabulous.

It was made back in the day when the show first started but has just gone wildly viral again after it was shared by @JamesL1927 over on Twitter.

READ MORE

Susanna Hoffs spotted this unlikely looking invite on Twitter and made everyone’s day better

Source YouTube Mikolaj Birek H/T Twitter @JamesL1927