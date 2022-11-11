This ’80s VHS redo of the Game of Thrones opening credits has just gone viral again and it’s fabulous
Here’s a few minutes to whisk you away from everything else that is going on right now, a retro VHS take on the Game of Thrones opening credits which is just fabulous.
It was made back in the day when the show first started but has just gone wildly viral again after it was shared by @JamesL1927 over on Twitter.
Source YouTube Mikolaj Birek H/T Twitter @JamesL1927