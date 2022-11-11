Susanna Hoffs spotted this unlikely looking invite on Twitter and made everyone’s day better
This isn’t the first time Susanna Hoffs has made people’s day on Twitter – and we hope it won’t be the last – but it might also be one of the best.
It all started when @PaulSimonMusic tweeted this, about the 56th anniversary of Simon and Garfunkel’s A Hazy Shade of Winter.
November marks 56 years since “A Hazy Shade of Winter” was released by Simon & Garfunkel. Do you know what band later covered this song for the 1987 movie ‘Less Than Zero’? pic.twitter.com/ajmIISyOKu
— Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) November 8, 2022
It caught the eye of the Bangles singer for reasons which will become obvious (if they are not already).
Actually, I do! https://t.co/7rP7DeOPcv pic.twitter.com/xtTu7g4VHo
— Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 8, 2022
And it was this that was spotted by journalist Barry Glendenning, who had this invite …
Susanna, a great band called The Saw Doctors are playing Brixton Academy in London on 25th November. One of their hits is about your band, The Bangles.
I live two minutes walk away from the venue, know an excellent nearby backstreet pub and can put all four of ye up. Fancy it? https://t.co/lDKEJAGWtO
— Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) November 8, 2022
… which was unlikely to catch her eye, you might think.
Good luck Barry, I’ve my fingers crossed
— David – Soulwax Remix 🏳️⚧️ (@davidjosephk) November 8, 2022
It’s a Hail Mary. You never know.
— Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) November 8, 2022
Except … think again.
I do fancy it, but alas I’m quite far from there.
Please say hello to the @sawdoctors for me and pass along this from me: 💋
I hope they play their song: I’d love to Kiss the Bangles.
— Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 8, 2022
All hail Susanna Hoffs, displaying a greater level of diplomacy than Liz Truss achieved in her entire time in high office.
Ok this tweet goes top of your CV
— celbridgegooner (@celbridgegooner) November 8, 2022
Took us right back to when this happened a while ago.
Despite everything going on right now, lovely stuff still happens on Twitter.
READ MORE
A classic NSFW Saturday Kitchen gaffe shows why ‘dish’ and ‘Rick’ are a live TV minefield
Source Twitter @SusannaHoffs