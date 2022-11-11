Susanna Hoffs spotted this unlikely looking invite on Twitter and made everyone’s day better

Celebrity

This isn’t the first time Susanna Hoffs has made people’s day on Twitter – and we hope it won’t be the last – but it might also be one of the best.

It all started when @PaulSimonMusic tweeted this, about the 56th anniversary of Simon and Garfunkel’s A Hazy Shade of Winter.

November marks 56 years since “A Hazy Shade of Winter” was released by Simon & Garfunkel. Do you know what band later covered this song for the 1987 movie ‘Less Than Zero’? pic.twitter.com/ajmIISyOKu — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) November 8, 2022

It caught the eye of the Bangles singer for reasons which will become obvious (if they are not already).

And it was this that was spotted by journalist Barry Glendenning, who had this invite …

Susanna, a great band called The Saw Doctors are playing Brixton Academy in London on 25th November. One of their hits is about your band, The Bangles. I live two minutes walk away from the venue, know an excellent nearby backstreet pub and can put all four of ye up. Fancy it? https://t.co/lDKEJAGWtO — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) November 8, 2022

… which was unlikely to catch her eye, you might think.

Good luck Barry, I’ve my fingers crossed — David – Soulwax Remix 🏳️‍⚧️ (@davidjosephk) November 8, 2022

It’s a Hail Mary. You never know. — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) November 8, 2022

Except … think again.

I do fancy it, but alas I’m quite far from there.

Please say hello to the @sawdoctors for me and pass along this from me: 💋

I hope they play their song: I’d love to Kiss the Bangles. — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 8, 2022

All hail Susanna Hoffs, displaying a greater level of diplomacy than Liz Truss achieved in her entire time in high office.

Ok this tweet goes top of your CV — celbridgegooner (@celbridgegooner) November 8, 2022

Took us right back to when this happened a while ago.

Despite everything going on right now, lovely stuff still happens on Twitter.

