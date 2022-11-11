Life

The Wall Street Journal’s money-saving tip wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 11th, 2022

With the price of fuel soaring, inflation beyond eye-watering, and most people’s incomes horribly squeezed, a lot of media outlets have been sharing money- and energy-saving tips.

Some examples include using draught excluders, closing doors and heating just one room, cutting veg into smaller pieces so it cooks faster …stuff like that.

Not the Wall Street Journal, though. They went big.

It got exactly the reaction it deserved.

If that isn’t an option, don’t forget there are other easy steps to property ownership.

Source WSJ Image leemurry01 on Pixabay