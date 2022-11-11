The Wall Street Journal’s money-saving tip wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was

Life

With the price of fuel soaring, inflation beyond eye-watering, and most people’s incomes horribly squeezed, a lot of media outlets have been sharing money- and energy-saving tips.

Some examples include using draught excluders, closing doors and heating just one room, cutting veg into smaller pieces so it cooks faster …stuff like that.

Not the Wall Street Journal, though. They went big.

When mortgage rates hit historic lows, those with the means to buy with cash went to lenders because "it was almost free." Now home buyers are turning to cash in order to make purchasing property more affordable. https://t.co/uZ9Pg03BnW — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 10, 2022

It got exactly the reaction it deserved.

1.

A lot of people are worried about high mortgage rates making homes unaffordable, but here's an amazing homebuying hack: if you simply pay for the house with cash instead, you save a lot of money https://t.co/G40W0LYvOo — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 10, 2022

2.

Thank you for explaining once again that the way to save money is to be incredibly rich https://t.co/crwI5T5KM3 — katie spalding 👻 (@supermathskid) November 10, 2022

3.

Of course, guys. WHY DIDNT I THINK OF THIS. Just buy a house FULL CASH. The Wall Street Journal just solved our housing problemshttps://t.co/abadluEpis — Greg Rosalsky (@elliswonk) November 10, 2022

4.

Great news from the @WSJ! Now I just need to find two duffle bags with $1 mill each that fell off a Brinks truck!https://t.co/brsLF725qg — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) November 10, 2022

5.

This might be the most out of touch financial advice I've ever seen. Well done WSJ. https://t.co/6ZXXQwgHn8 — Sam Rutherford (@samrutherford) November 10, 2022

6.

you idiot. you buffoon. just buy the house outright https://t.co/kyQWJe5LUU — Enkay 🦃 (@Enkaybee) November 10, 2022

7.

I’m surprised more people haven’t thought of this hack. https://t.co/Pgkt0dUK4W — Fried Turkey Banker (@TheFrugalBanker) November 10, 2022

8.

With house prices skyrocketing and interest rates going up, I've been concerned about buying a house when I return to the US in a couple years, so I was excited to find this easy solution! Thanks @WSJ https://t.co/bfPygK6AIU — Suzanne Lucas (@RealEvilHRLady) November 10, 2022

9.

The WSJ never fails to strike a chord with the common man! — Joseph Birbiglia (@joebirbigs) November 10, 2022

10.

Mortgage bankers ✨HATE✨ this one simple trick https://t.co/MedGpmhxVD — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) November 10, 2022

11.

I guess file this under “yeah, no kidding” https://t.co/CSDyB4JbwB — Phil Clark CPWA®, CFP®, CLU® | Director (@KROSTWealth) November 10, 2022

If that isn’t an option, don’t forget there are other easy steps to property ownership.

Another good option, of course, is to inherit your million-dollar house from your parents. https://t.co/hXtR1puIqD — Ben Liberatore (@terratologist) November 10, 2022

