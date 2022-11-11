This year’s John Lewis Christmas advert has people sobbing through their applause

Entertainment

The arrival of the John Lewis Christmas advert is something of an event, signalling that the festive season is well and truly on its way.

It usually features a cute character, a laid-back cover of a familiar song – and maximum product placement, but this year is different.

There are no aliens, no trampolining dogs, no dragons – just a really moving story called The Beginner, with a very important message.

It’s the things we do that mean the most. 🛹 #TheBeginner pic.twitter.com/pdtwAcaBDu — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 10, 2022

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of those living in or leaving care, echoing the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures scheme, which helps care-experienced young people move into employment and access appropriate support.

A quarter of the profits from sales of some items in the ad will go to two charities involved in improving the lives of care-experienced people – Action For Children and Who Cares? Scotland

📣 It’s official! @JohnLewisRetail dropped their ICONIC Christmas advert. We’re SO proud to be a part of it 😍 Together, we can support and empower the most vulnerable children in the country, and help give them the magical Christmas they deserve. #TheBeginner @jlpartnership https://t.co/pEF1K9vsN2 — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) November 10, 2022

The @JohnLewisRetail Christmas advert is here and features a Care Experienced story! Check it out below. We're proud to be one of the John Lewis Partnership's national fundraising partners. Find out more about it here https://t.co/jEYC7iO7Hh https://t.co/7E1lrBChwN — Who Cares? Scotland (@whocaresscot) November 10, 2022

The beautifully produced advert gave people feelings.

I LOVE this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad! Foster parents are heroes, and it is wonderful to see @JohnLewisRetail raising awareness about the loving home they work so hard to create.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/yKZllllcmn — Claire Coutinho MP (@ClaireCoutinho) November 10, 2022

This is a historic moment. Thank you @JohnLewisRetail From the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/qYPl6lIiSn — lemn sissay OBE FRSL (@lemnsissay) November 10, 2022

Whack, right in the feels, fair play Iohn Lewis fair play pic.twitter.com/ZhqvalUOep — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 10, 2022

Well, as expected, the new John Lewis Christmas ad has made me cry: https://t.co/hzL0Aun4Ix — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) November 10, 2022

me? oh, just doing some hefty sobbing at the John Lewis ad. https://t.co/RJPMcEQeTb — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) November 10, 2022

The John Lewis ad this year. If you don’t weep openly for days, what even is your deal? — DeborahFrances-White (@DeborahFW) November 10, 2022

The John Lewis Christmas ad isn’t what I was expecting. No high concept, no big budget, no CGI, just a really lovely heartwarming story which uses their platform to raise vital awareness for children in care. Well done @JohnLewisRetail. You’ve read the room right. #TheBeginner 🛹 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 10, 2022

OK, John Lewis. This one hit home, and hit home hard. I will now visit one (1) of your stores and buy one (1) bauble. Merry Christmas. https://t.co/xpWr31y4lG — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) November 10, 2022

Christmas is simply about sharing love and being kind, especially to those who need it most. Thank you John Lewis. Highlighting Foster Carers and Children in Care.

The little things are the big things ❤️ https://t.co/GrzkprPXo2 — Carolyn Lawler (@Carolyn_Lawler_) November 10, 2022

Specsavers had a little eye trouble.

Thanks, eyes are leaking — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 10, 2022

That sounds serious… Do you know anywhere you could get them checked? 🥺 — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 10, 2022

One comment showed just how effectively the ad tugs at the heart strings.

Alright. I'm so dead inside that I have a ghost living in my stomach. But even I bawled at this. https://t.co/2Zv3qXhJFN — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 10, 2022

As well as via the charity links above, shoppers can donate in branches of John Lewis by buying ‘giving tree’ baubles.

