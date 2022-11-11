Entertainment

This year’s John Lewis Christmas advert has people sobbing through their applause

Poke Staff. Updated November 11th, 2022

The arrival of the John Lewis Christmas advert is something of an event, signalling that the festive season is well and truly on its way.

It usually features a cute character, a laid-back cover of a familiar song – and maximum product placement, but this year is different.

There are no aliens, no trampolining dogs, no dragons – just a really moving story called The Beginner, with a very important message.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of those living in or leaving care, echoing the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures scheme, which helps care-experienced young people move into employment and access appropriate support.

A quarter of the profits from sales of some items in the ad will go to two charities involved in improving the lives of care-experienced people – Action For Children and Who Cares? Scotland

The beautifully produced advert gave people feelings.

Specsavers had a little eye trouble.

One comment showed just how effectively the ad tugs at the heart strings.

As well as via the charity links above, shoppers can donate in branches of John Lewis by buying ‘giving tree’ baubles.

