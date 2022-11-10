19 favourite reactions to Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity appearance

Celebrity

After their late arrival at the camp on Tuesday, Wednesday saw new I‘m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here contestants Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock meet one another.

The pair were given the position of undercover moles, meaning they’ll be completing secret tasks in camp – which last night included stealing a hat and deliberately misnaming Chris Moyles.

Seann every time he remembers Matt Hancock is his fellow camp mate #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8l63aS5I1w — antanddec (@antanddec) November 9, 2022

Viewers were treated to the sight of the MP for West Suffolk being showered with maggots, which is probably nothing compared to the reception his neglected constituents will give him when he returns.

Tonight, our new Campmates, @MattHancock and @SeannWalsh, face their fears in The Beastly Burrow! 😱 9pm on ITV and STV #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/UsVevKTRNu — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 9, 2022

The other contestants were clearly gobsmacked when the controversial politician walked into their midst.

Charlene: "Why are you here?" Matt Hancock: "I want to show that politicians are just human beings too." Charlene: … #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/mhiapYtU1Y — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 9, 2022

Mike Tindall wins best reaction shot on behalf of the UK #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/KDWS7xdZWn — Gary Quinn (@jazzyg2005) November 9, 2022

The public had some pretty strong reactions, too.

1.

Matt Hancock giving strong 80s sitcom vibes. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Q9oBh2yhgh — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) November 9, 2022

2.

They should now just seal up the hole and everybody Fuck off #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ASNC9upK5S — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 9, 2022

3.

If you're wondering how Matt Hancock can stay calm while scorpions, maggots and cockroaches are dumped on his head, you're forgetting he was in a cabinet with Grant Shapps, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 9, 2022

4.

Matt Hancock has been covered in 1000s of bugs in #ImACeleb and you've got to feel sorry for those bugs — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 9, 2022

5.

I love how Matt Hancock's idea of proving that MPs are just 'normal people' is to go on a TV show with the word 'celebrity' in the title. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) November 9, 2022

6.

Can't believe anyone left Twitter before Matt Hancock's #ImACeleb debut. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 9, 2022

7.

has Matt Hancock done the task where he has to give £37 billion to Dido Harding yet #ImACeleb — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 9, 2022

8.

Seeing Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb feels like a Black Mirror episode. It's a fever dream. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 9, 2022

9.

Matt Hancock says he’s on #ImACeleb because we have stability now pic.twitter.com/oYsHACuiFr — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) November 9, 2022

10.