Miriam Margolyes’ frank opinion of Matt Hancock’s jungle jaunt says it all

Matt Hancock’s entry into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here has been every bit as cringeworthy as we all expected it to be, and you’d struggle to find anyone cheerleading for him.

Anyone else finding this chummy normalisation of Matt Hancock repulsive?

He tried to close down my local Lewisham Hospital. He's one of the disgusting crew who has led us as a country where we are now.

Ignore this creep. This chancer. No trials. Nothing. Then out.#ImACeleb — Danny Baker (@prodnose) November 9, 2022

the nation: nothing could make us dislike Matt Hancock more

Matt Hancock's laugh: 👋 — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) November 9, 2022

But it takes someone as unfailingly plain-speaking as the wonderful Miriam Margolyes to truly express the truth of his presence on the reality show.

Watch how she responded to a question about him on The Six O’Clock Show.

‘I think he’s a detestable, vile, puny individual.’

Let’s face it – that was remarkably restrained by Miriam’s standards. It would have been a lot stronger after the watershed.

TikTok users metaphorically cheered.

Someone named Loughsie had a question.

“But what does she really think of him?”

We’ll just have to read between the lines.

