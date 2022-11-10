Social Media

Elon Musk rolled out the new Twitter official tag – then rolled it right back in again

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2022

After introducing the new Twitter Blue check mark – which means nothing except that you can afford $8 a month – Twitter rolled out its ‘official’ verification.

They put out this explanation of the new format.

Not the best explanation.

Not everyone wanted official status.

Which was just as well, because it only lasted a few hours.

Twitter reacted much as you’d expect.

In conclusion –

Image PhotoMIX on Pixabay