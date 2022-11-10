Elon Musk rolled out the new Twitter official tag – then rolled it right back in again

Social Media

After introducing the new Twitter Blue check mark – which means nothing except that you can afford $8 a month – Twitter rolled out its ‘official’ verification.

how do people who think Musk is an idiot explain that it only took him two weeks to invent verification pic.twitter.com/iLr8VuvEXF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 9, 2022

Twitter: WE KNOW HOW TO FIX TWITTER

Users: Fewer nazis please

Twitter: SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Users: But the nazis

Twitter: OFFICIAL BADGE

Users: Please

Twitter: Ok we've heard you about the nazis

Users: Thank God

Twitter: Now Nazis can get verified — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 9, 2022

They put out this explanation of the new format.

Not the best explanation.

Maths exam 2022: if all blue checkmarks are verified and all verified are official then all blue checkmarks are official. True or false? https://t.co/H2WSXfp35Y — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) November 9, 2022

So the blue tick means it’s a verified account, and the ‘Official’ badge with an extra tick means: ‘ultra mega verified, for real this time, no comebacks, deffo not lying honest’ verified account? Have I got that right? — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 9, 2022

there are two doors with two guards, one who has an official tick but no blue tick and one who has a blue tick but is not official, you can tweet them one meme — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) November 9, 2022

Not everyone wanted official status.

why do my tweets have "official" over them that's so gross — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) November 9, 2022

Which was just as well, because it only lasted a few hours.

Twitter reacted much as you’d expect.

1.

And there goes the ‘official’ tag. Truly the Liz Truss of Twitter innovations. https://t.co/jiyG0mJhrY — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 9, 2022

2.

I was blue. Then I was official but only briefly. Now I'm blue again Life on twitter is a roller-coaster right now! — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 9, 2022

3.

Hi how is running Twitter going m8? https://t.co/u84KFmVcsf — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) November 9, 2022

4.

The spectacular clown show of Elon’s first ten days at Twitter:

• Blue ticks for $8, within the week!

• We’ll verify ID though

• Actually we won’t

• We’ll add an extra mark for some notable accounts

• Maybe more than a week

• Here’s the official mark

• We’ve scrapped it — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) November 9, 2022

5.

LIEUTENANT COLUMBO: No further questions, sir, I won't be bothering you- Except. Except there's this one little thing I don't understand. When you met Twitter, Mister Musk, it was alive, if you see what I mean. It was a vibrant happy place, and then – a couple of weeks later- " https://t.co/N6yf8nTmty — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) November 10, 2022

6.

Annnnd Elon has killed the "official label" on Twitter. A "verified" check mark now really does just mean "I have $8." https://t.co/bratiifHzt — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 9, 2022

7.

enjoyed having official status for all of an hour — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 9, 2022

8.

thank you to elon musk for perfectly demonstrating that with enough money you can just have bad ideas all day long and fail upwards for decades — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 9, 2022

9.

How long before Elon Musk shuts down Twitter Blue? pic.twitter.com/lbJ3pFDq98 — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) November 9, 2022

10.

So… Twitter kills verification, rolls out new blue checks without verification, adds in gray check verification, then Elon kills gray check verification hours after it rolls out. This is going great. https://t.co/7iyG7YO97i — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) November 9, 2022

11.

John's "official" badge existed for .0075 Scaramuccis. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 9, 2022

12.

You should stop coming up with ideas yourself and just hire someone who actually knows what they're doing. — Chris (@pacgamer) November 9, 2022

In conclusion –

Well, that’s the title of the Twitter chapter of your autobiography sorted… https://t.co/zI1jiGgbE9 — NewsThump (@newsthump) November 9, 2022

