This Mail on Sunday columnist’s hot take on Matt Hancock got ripped to bits – 12 favourite responses

The jury is out on whether disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock should be taking part in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, due to continued distress over failures by his department at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has lost the Conservative whip, which is a shame as it might have been useful against some of the bigger insects. His constituents are furious with him. Several of his camp-mates are disturbed by his presence. Miriam Margoyles is livid.

The viewing public, however, is torn over whether it’s appropriate, whether he’s even entertaining enough and whether it’s totally worth it to see him eat a kangaroo anus.

Dan Walker had a workable suggestion.

I’ve thought about this overnight and it’s clear that a lot of people are finding it very difficult to watch Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb If he really wants to show viewers the human side of politicians, maybe he could leave the show & donate his £400,000 to the NHS. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 10, 2022

Mail on Sunday columnist Dan Hodges stepped up to put the case for the defence.

After picking up their jaws from the floor, tweeters reacted to his jungle-hot take.

1.

Yeah, I remember that time Boy George was in charge of the NHS pic.twitter.com/HxXunfndiH — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 10, 2022

2.

At 831am today on Twitter, journalist Dan Hodges broke some kind of stupidity world record. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) November 10, 2022

3.

The reality is Harold Shipman did more to end the suffering of sick people than any other British citizen. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 10, 2022

4.

He takes a lot of stick but fair play Dan Hodges can identify who was and wasn’t a Health Secretary pic.twitter.com/kFd9YY5Pl2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 10, 2022

5.

…I don't think the onus should be on the cast of Hollyoaks to protect the public from a pandemic, Dan. I reckon that is more the job of a health secretary?? — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) November 10, 2022

6.

Released old people from hospital into care homes to die & was at the forefront of rules that prevented millions of people from being with loved ones!!! It was ILLEGAL to visit my dad!!! Whilst he was shagging his mistress !! Are you kidding Dan??? Moral crimes at the very least — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 10, 2022

7.

Erm, Boy George was literally in charge of Pfizer's vaccine manufacturing. https://t.co/5hv3PjaRBP — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 10, 2022

8.

This is true. My wife was almost hit by a stray Covid, but Matt Hancock jumped in front of it to protect her. #ThankYouMattHancock https://t.co/Q9bCIi6P74 — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) November 10, 2022

9.

Fred West did wonders for our landscape gardening industry. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) November 10, 2022

10.

"I'm Matt Hancock and I did more to protect people from Covid than… <checks notes>… Boy George and Eileen from Coronation Street." https://t.co/xu6brdyX5D — Lapsedcat (@Lapsedcat) November 10, 2022

11.

BREAKING NEWS – Man who got paid to be the Health Secretary did more than a Radio DJ https://t.co/IYEku8GKGF — Leak Spoilwalker (@heavyspoilers) November 10, 2022

12.

The reality is that if any of them had been Health Secretary, they would have done a better job than that incompetent, self-serving charlatan. — Michael Redmond (@redmondmichael1) November 10, 2022

Who knows what might pop up in Dan Hodges’ next column?

Dan Hodges currently wondering exactly what Boy George has done about the Northern Ireland protocol. — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) November 10, 2022

