Entertainment

This Mail on Sunday columnist’s hot take on Matt Hancock got ripped to bits – 12 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated November 10th, 2022

The jury is out on whether disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock should be taking part in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, due to continued distress over failures by his department at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has lost the Conservative whip, which is a shame as it might have been useful against some of the bigger insects.

His constituents are furious with him.

Several of his camp-mates are disturbed by his presence.

Miriam Margoyles is livid.

The viewing public, however, is torn over whether it’s appropriate, whether he’s even entertaining enough and whether it’s totally worth it to see him eat a kangaroo anus.

Dan Walker had a workable suggestion.

Mail on Sunday columnist Dan Hodges stepped up to put the case for the defence.

Eric Morecambe GIFfrom Eric GIFs

After picking up their jaws from the floor, tweeters reacted to his jungle-hot take.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Who knows what might pop up in Dan Hodges’ next column?

READ MORE

19 favourite reactions to Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity appearance

Source Dan Hodges Image Screengrab