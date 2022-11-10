What “call and response” would give away any British person? – 17 dead giveaways

Life

A Redditor named u/Secret_Union3258 posted a question on the r/AskUK forum.

What “call and response” would give away any British person?

They added this –

“Such as, if I say “Nice to see you” and the other person responds: “To see you nice.” Or “To me” / “To you” Can you suggest more?”

It turns out – they could. It’s a bit of a trip down classic TV memory lane – and reminds us that once upon a time, we watched the adverts.

1.

Oggy oggy oggy.

Redditentor Oi! Oi! Oi!

Venetrix2

2.

Police car goes by with the siren on. “Not going to sell many ice-creams at that speed.”

Ochib

3.



ams3000

Via

4.

O eight hundred double-o…

Markmph1998 1066.

bhd_

5.

Autoglass repair… Autoglass replace…

MoodySketch

6.

Everybody knows Badger loves …

penguins12783 Mashed potatoes!

Eccedoge

7.

8.

You buy one, you get one free. I say you buy one….

wuthering_tights YOU GET ONE FREE.

Blopdab

9.