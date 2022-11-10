What “call and response” would give away any British person? – 17 dead giveaways
A Redditor named u/Secret_Union3258 posted a question on the r/AskUK forum.
What “call and response” would give away any British person?
They added this –
“Such as, if I say “Nice to see you” and the other person responds: “To see you nice.”
Or “To me” / “To you” Can you suggest more?”
It turns out – they could. It’s a bit of a trip down classic TV memory lane – and reminds us that once upon a time, we watched the adverts.
1.
Oggy oggy oggy.
Redditentor
Oi! Oi! Oi!
Venetrix2
2.
Police car goes by with the siren on. “Not going to sell many ice-creams at that speed.”
Ochib
3.
ams3000
Via
4.
O eight hundred double-o…
Markmph1998
1066.
bhd_
5.
Autoglass repair… Autoglass replace…
MoodySketch
6.
Everybody knows Badger loves …
penguins12783
Mashed potatoes!
Eccedoge
7.
DavidCandle, Just_looking_forward
Via
8.
You buy one, you get one free. I say you buy one….
wuthering_tights
YOU GET ONE FREE.
Blopdab
9.
It’s goodnight from me…
Dl25588
And it’s goodnight from him.
MrLore