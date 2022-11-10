Life

What “call and response” would give away any British person? – 17 dead giveaways

Poke Staff. Updated November 10th, 2022

A Redditor named u/Secret_Union3258 posted a question on the r/AskUK forum.

What “call and response” would give away any British person?

They added this –

“Such as, if I say “Nice to see you” and the other person responds: “To see you nice.”

Or “To me” / “To you” Can you suggest more?”

It turns out – they could. It’s a bit of a trip down classic TV memory lane – and reminds us that once upon a time, we watched the adverts.

1.

Oggy oggy oggy.
Redditentor

Oi! Oi! Oi!
Venetrix2

2.

Police car goes by with the siren on. “Not going to sell many ice-creams at that speed.”
Ochib

3.


ams3000
4.

O eight hundred double-o…
Markmph1998

1066.
bhd_

5.

Autoglass repair… Autoglass replace…
MoodySketch

6.

Everybody knows Badger loves …
penguins12783

Mashed potatoes!
Eccedoge

7.


DavidCandle, Just_looking_forward
8.

You buy one, you get one free. I say you buy one….
wuthering_tights

YOU GET ONE FREE.
Blopdab

9.

It’s goodnight from me…
Dl25588

And it’s goodnight from him.
MrLore

